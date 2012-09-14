Acai Berry Pulp , from Unit Brazil

Product

Acai Berry Pulp, high in Orac's (antioxidant contents), produced in the state of Para, heart of the rain forest. Acai pulp is suitable for food and beverage applications.

Amazon Fruit/Plant Oils , from Unit Brazil

Product

Crude Oils and Butters made from fruit pulp/seeds of the Amazon Rain Forest : buriti, acai, copaiba, andiroba, passion fruit, pracachi, cupuacu, muru-muru, ucuuba, tucuma, bacuri. For cosmetics applications.

Brazilian Cachaca / Rum , from Unit Brazil

Product

We supply the brazilian sugar cane distillate "cachaca" in bulk (ISO tankers of 24,000 liters) to liquor bottlers worldwide. Cachaca is the 3rd largest consumed spirit in the world and famous...

Honey , from Unit Brazil

Product

Brazilian honeys, both conventional and organic. Polyflora, eucalypitus, orange blossom available all over the year from various regions. Honey is packed in food grade iron drums.

Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon Private Reserve , from Tobacco Road Cellars

$290.00 - Product

The 2005 Cabernet Sauvignon Private Reserve offers a deep, dark red with dense purple hues. The nose display latent notes of black and red berries and the new and second year French Oak barrels mesh, providing...

Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon Vitality , from Tobacco Road Cellars

$75.00 - Product

The 2005 Cabernet Sauvignon has a deep rich red color with purple hues. The nose displays classic Napa Valley Cabernet characteristics of oak and cedar. Initially the wine is closed with tight oak but...

Private In Home Wine Tasting , from Tobacco Road Cellars

$0.00 - Service

Throwing a wine tasting party is a great way to bring friends or family members together and have a fun wine tasting experience. We offer intimate private tastings in your home or office. This more personal...

Russian River Valley Pinot Noir , from Tobacco Road Cellars

$49.00 - Product

This wine is a blend of all 3 clones and shows great expression of pure Russian River Pinot Noir. Aromas of cherry and cola fill the glass at first followed by hints of wood spice (cinnamon). The palate...

Santa Barbara Syrah , from Tobacco Road Cellars

$46.00 - Product

The 2005 Syrah has a deep ruby red color with a purplish hue. The nose displays classic Santa Barbara characteristics of jammy red fruits, a lush aromatic sweetness enveloped nicely by the roasted nutty...