FEATURED ITEMS
Products & Services 1 - 10 of 33
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
driver bit magnetizer, from Carbide Processors
$7.13 - Product
The most powerful driver bit magnetizer on the market! The patented Mag Ring will slip over and magnetize any 1/4" steel shank, including: *All types of 1/4" driver bits, *Nut Drivers, *Hex Wrenches,...
Edge glued panels, short stock, furniture parts, from Lafor ltd
Product
Hardwood edge glued panels for furniture industry: table tops, countertops, buthcer blocks, shelves, cabinet doors, headboards. Species available: beech wood, oak, cherry, maple, walnut, locust wood, basswood,...
End grain butcher blocks, from Lafor ltd
Product
Edge grain butcher blocks, 3", 4" thick, dimensions upon request. Species available: beech wood, maple.
Filter Unit- CP 1000, from Carbide Processors
$599.00 - Product
Filter Units > CP 1000
High performance, long life, low cost A submersible pump drops in the sump and pumps though a bag filter. This gives very good filtering and very good filter life in light duty...
Filter Unit- CP 2000, from Carbide Processors
$1,198.00 - Product
Filter Units > CP 2002
One-month filter life in saw shops. Best model for saw & tool shops. This unit is the result of seven years of constant development with the input of a couple hundred saw...
Filter Unit- CP 2002, from Carbide Processors
$2,038.00 - Product
Filter Units > CP 2002
One-month filter life in saw shops. Best model for saw & tool shops. This unit is the result of seven years of constant development with the input of a couple hundred saw...
Filter Unit- CP 2020, from Carbide Processors
$2,398.00 - Product
Filter Units > CP 2020
4 times filter life of 2002 - Mighty Max motor add $480. The CP 2020 has 6 times the capacity of the CP 2002) is solid, proven, hardworking, and has a huge capacity. The unit...
Filter Units- CP 2002-2, from Carbide Processors
$2,454.00 - Product
Filter Units > CP 2002-2
3 way - Turn 2 valves and filter 2 sumps - Mighty Max motor add $480. Makes it very easy to switch from one sump to the other by just switching two valves. Not good for filtering...
Filter Units- CP 3000, from Carbide Processors
$2,158.00 - Product
Filter Units > CP 3000
with 3 rd filter- ultra clean filtering & long filter life. The third filter services as a polishing filter for ultra clean coolant.
Filter Units- CP 3000 Mighty Max Motor, from Carbide Processors
$2,638.00 - Product
Filter Units > CP 3000- Mighty Max Motor
with Mighty Max motor – ultra clean filtering & long filter life. The third filter services as a polishing filter for ultra clean coolant.
