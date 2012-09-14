PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search for Products & Services

Within Sawmills & Wood Preservation
Use the form below, then click the “Search” button, or within this industry:
View All Products & Services     View All Products Only     View All Services Only

Search

  

 Keywords
Search for: Both Products & Services  Only Products   Only Services   


 Industry Name (Hold the <CTRL> button to select more than one)

    


FEATURED ITEMS

 Products & Services 1 - 10 of 33 
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
driver bit magnetizer driver bit magnetizer, from Carbide Processors
$7.13 - Product
The most powerful driver bit magnetizer on the market! The patented Mag Ring will slip over and magnetize any 1/4" steel shank, including: *All types of 1/4" driver bits, *Nut Drivers, *Hex Wrenches,...
Edge glued panels, short stock, furniture parts Edge glued panels, short stock, furniture parts, from Lafor ltd
Product
Hardwood edge glued panels for furniture industry: table tops, countertops, buthcer blocks, shelves, cabinet doors, headboards. Species available: beech wood, oak, cherry, maple, walnut, locust wood, basswood,...
End grain butcher blocks End grain butcher blocks, from Lafor ltd
Product
Edge grain butcher blocks, 3", 4" thick, dimensions upon request. Species available: beech wood, maple.
Filter Unit- CP 1000 Filter Unit- CP 1000, from Carbide Processors
$599.00 - Product
Filter Units > CP 1000 High performance, long life, low cost A submersible pump drops in the sump and pumps though a bag filter. This gives very good filtering and very good filter life in light duty...
Filter Unit- CP 2000 Filter Unit- CP 2000, from Carbide Processors
$1,198.00 - Product
Filter Units > CP 2002 One-month filter life in saw shops. Best model for saw & tool shops. This unit is the result of seven years of constant development with the input of a couple hundred saw...
Filter Unit- CP 2002 Filter Unit- CP 2002, from Carbide Processors
$2,038.00 - Product
Filter Units > CP 2002 One-month filter life in saw shops. Best model for saw & tool shops. This unit is the result of seven years of constant development with the input of a couple hundred saw...
Filter Unit- CP 2020 Filter Unit- CP 2020, from Carbide Processors
$2,398.00 - Product
Filter Units > CP 2020 4 times filter life of 2002 - Mighty Max motor add $480. The CP 2020 has 6 times the capacity of the CP 2002) is solid, proven, hardworking, and has a huge capacity. The unit...
Filter Units- CP 2002-2 Filter Units- CP 2002-2, from Carbide Processors
$2,454.00 - Product
Filter Units > CP 2002-2 3 way - Turn 2 valves and filter 2 sumps - Mighty Max motor add $480. Makes it very easy to switch from one sump to the other by just switching two valves. Not good for filtering...
Filter Units- CP 3000 Filter Units- CP 3000, from Carbide Processors
$2,158.00 - Product
Filter Units > CP 3000 with 3 rd filter- ultra clean filtering & long filter life. The third filter services as a polishing filter for ultra clean coolant.
Filter Units- CP 3000 Mighty Max Motor Filter Units- CP 3000 Mighty Max Motor, from Carbide Processors
$2,638.00 - Product
Filter Units > CP 3000- Mighty Max Motor with Mighty Max motor – ultra clean filtering & long filter life. The third filter services as a polishing filter for ultra clean coolant.
Products & Services 1 - 10 of 33 Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | Next
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help