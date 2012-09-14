|
|
|
|
Complete Book Publishing, from Schiel & Denver Book Publishers
$599.00 - Service
Schiel & Denver offers complete ISBN book publishing, editing, marketing, book design, distribution and printing from just $599. Authors keep all the rights to their work, and profit with 50% royalties...
|
|
|
|
Custom Calendar Design, from CalendarXpressions
$16.99 - Service
CalendarXpressions gives its clients the ability to create wall calendars and pocket calendars using their pictures and picking their own settings, text, etc.
|
|
|
|
Diamond Publishing Package, from Outskirts Press, Inc.
$999.00 - Service
Our Diamond package provides you with 15 book formats and 25 cover options to choose from and provides you with a professionally designed interior layout. World-wide distribution of your unique ISBN through...
|
|
|
|
Digital Printing, from Cerqa
Service
Produce a wide range of digital Print on Demand products fully finished inline to shorten lead times and reduce obsolescence.
Achieve greater control of your branding and costs by utilizing Cerqa’s...
|
|
|
|
EasyPrint in-line thermal transfer printers & coders, from Bell-Mark, Inc.
Product
EasyPrint eliminates the need for costly labels and pre-printed materials by printing high-resolution images, scannable bar codes, RSS, or variable data in real time directly onto your packaging substrate...
|
|
|
|
|
Emerald Publishing Package, from Outskirts Press, Inc.
$199.00 - Service
Our Emerald package provides you with 1 book format (8.5x5.5) and 2 cover options to choose from and provides you with a professionally designed interior layout. System generated sale sheets and press...
|
|
|
|
Failure Analysis, from Cerqa
Service
Hardware Support:
Motherboards
Optical and Hard Drives
Memory
Mechanicals
Sound Cards
Floppy Drives
Power Supplies
Magnetic Storage
Software Support:
System Diagnostics
System Drivers
CD/DVD Software
Technical...
|
|
|
|
FlexPrint in-line flexographic printers, from Bell-Mark, Inc.
Product
Bell-Mark manufactures a complete line of Flexographic printers for Packaging operations called FlexPrint.
Our FlexPrint's mount directly onto Horizontal Form-Fill-Seal Packaging machines such as those...
|
|
|
|
Flyer Print Special, from Cheap Club Flyers
$225.00 - Service
Let's face it postcard marketing gets results
Postcards, are one of the oldest forms of print marketing. Postcards achieve almost a 100% readership and have an impressive ROI, while being inexpensive and...