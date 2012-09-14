PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
FEATURED ITEMS

Complete Book Publishing Complete Book Publishing, from Schiel & Denver Book Publishers
$599.00 - Service
Schiel & Denver offers complete ISBN book publishing, editing, marketing, book design, distribution and printing from just $599. Authors keep all the rights to their work, and profit with 50% royalties...
Custom Calendar Design Custom Calendar Design, from CalendarXpressions
$16.99 - Service
CalendarXpressions gives its clients the ability to create wall calendars and pocket calendars using their pictures and picking their own settings, text, etc.
Diamond Publishing Package Diamond Publishing Package, from Outskirts Press, Inc.
$999.00 - Service
Our Diamond package provides you with 15 book formats and 25 cover options to choose from and provides you with a professionally designed interior layout. World-wide distribution of your unique ISBN through...
Digital Printing Digital Printing, from Cerqa
Service
Produce a wide range of digital Print on Demand products fully finished inline to shorten lead times and reduce obsolescence. Achieve greater control of your branding and costs by utilizing Cerqa’s...
EasyPrint in-line thermal transfer printers & coders EasyPrint in-line thermal transfer printers & coders, from Bell-Mark, Inc.
Product
EasyPrint eliminates the need for costly labels and pre-printed materials by printing high-resolution images, scannable bar codes, RSS, or variable data in real time directly onto your packaging substrate...
eBook Publishing - Amazon Kindle, Apple Ipad, Adobe PDF, Palm Reader eBook Publishing - Amazon Kindle, Apple Ipad, Adobe PDF, Palm Reader, from Schiel & Denver Book Publishers
$0.00 - Service
Get your book out in the latest e-Book format with Schiel & Denver's suite of comprehensive electronic book or eBook publishing. We take care of the whole eBook process including formatting for the...
Emerald Publishing Package Emerald Publishing Package, from Outskirts Press, Inc.
$199.00 - Service
Our Emerald package provides you with 1 book format (8.5x5.5) and 2 cover options to choose from and provides you with a professionally designed interior layout. System generated sale sheets and press...
Failure Analysis Failure Analysis, from Cerqa
Service
Hardware Support: Motherboards Optical and Hard Drives Memory Mechanicals Sound Cards Floppy Drives Power Supplies Magnetic Storage Software Support: System Diagnostics System Drivers CD/DVD Software Technical...
FlexPrint in-line flexographic printers FlexPrint in-line flexographic printers, from Bell-Mark, Inc.
Product
Bell-Mark manufactures a complete line of Flexographic printers for Packaging operations called FlexPrint. Our FlexPrint's mount directly onto Horizontal Form-Fill-Seal Packaging machines such as those...
Flyer Print Special Flyer Print Special, from Cheap Club Flyers
$225.00 - Service
Let's face it postcard marketing gets results Postcards, are one of the oldest forms of print marketing. Postcards achieve almost a 100% readership and have an impressive ROI, while being inexpensive and...
