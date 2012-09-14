PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Chemical Manufacturing
Abstral Abstral, from Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc.
Product
ABSTRAL® (fentanyl) sublingual tablets CII ABSTRAL® (AB-stral) sublingual tablets are used to manage breakthrough pain in adults with cancer (18 years of age and older) who are already routinely...
CereNate CereNate, from Source-Omega
Product
CereNate™ - A Mother’s Gift for Life(SM) is rich in Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) along with other balanced nutritional lipids present in the oil that are also in breast milk. The 300 mg dosage...
Pure One-Next Generation Plant Based Omega-3 Pure One-Next Generation Plant Based Omega-3, from Source-Omega
$39.95 - Product
PURE ONE™ PURE ONE™ has 250% more DHA than fish oil. DHA is the most difficult omega-3 to obtain from the diet. DHA is now recommended in a Johns Hopkins Health Alert for the statistical prevention...
1 lb Moringa Leaf Bulk Powder 1 lb Moringa Leaf Bulk Powder, from Moringa Source
$32.50 - Product
One pound of organically grown Moringa Oleifera leaf powder. Dried in a temperature-controlled USDA compliant facility.
100% Polyester Spun & Dyed Yarn 100% Polyester Spun & Dyed Yarn, from Yixing Bang-up Chemical Fiber Factory
Product
5-HTP 5-HTP, from Home Herb
$18.00 - Product
5-HTP by Jarrow Formulas Jarrow Formulas 5-HTP (5-Hydroxytryptophan) is an extract of Griffonia simplicifolia seeds from coas... Our Price: $18.00 http://www.homeherb.com/productdetail.asp?pid=1592
5-HTP 5-HTP, from Best Nutritions
$8.39 - Product
5-htp improves mental concentration and also helps to improve: * mood * depression * Migraine headaches * Tension headaches * Chronic daily headaches * appetite * behavior See great selections of 5-htp,...
Acai Berry Pulp Acai Berry Pulp, from Unit Brazil
Product
Acai Berry Pulp, high in Orac's (antioxidant contents), produced in the state of Para, heart of the rain forest. Acai pulp is suitable for food and beverage applications.
Acrylic Pools Acrylic Pools, from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.
$0.00 - Product
Our experience and technology in building and installing windows and aquariums translates seamlessly to the pool industry. With our advanced technology, architects and designers look to us to construct...
Acrylic Sheet Acrylic Sheet, from E&T Plastics
Product
Cast acrylic sheet and extruded acrylic sheet in a variety of colors, textures, sizes, and thicknesses
