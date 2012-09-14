PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Resin, Synthetic Rubber, & Artificial Synthetic Fibers & Filaments Manufacturing
100% Polyester Spun & Dyed Yarn 100% Polyester Spun & Dyed Yarn, from Yixing Bang-up Chemical Fiber Factory
Product
Acrylic Pools Acrylic Pools, from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.
$0.00 - Product
Our experience and technology in building and installing windows and aquariums translates seamlessly to the pool industry. With our advanced technology, architects and designers look to us to construct...
Aquariums Aquariums, from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.
$0.00 - Product
RPT is known worldwide as a highly reputable manufacturer and installer of cast acrylic windows for aquariums and marine parks. We are the only company that designs, engineers, manufactures and installs...
Architectural Acrylic Architectural Acrylic, from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.
$0.00 - Product
As the world leader in the manufacture and installation of unique acrylic structures, RPT brings cutting-edge acrylic design options to the casino, resort, retail, and dining industries. Our experience...
buffers buffers, from Hangzhou Boom Special Rubber Co., LTd
Product
buffers
bushings bushings, from Hangzhou Boom Special Rubber Co., LTd
Product
We have an auto rubber products factory, which belongs to Boom Rubber Group. The main products are rubber buffers, dust-proof boots, bellows, shock absorbing bushings, suspension&supporting, shock...
customized parts customized parts, from Hangzhou Boom Special Rubber Co., LTd
Product
Our main products include buffers, grommets, gaskets, washers, spacers, indutrial mine and traffic spare parts, foot pads, and customized parts. Our annual output is 1000 tons.
Design & Engineering Design & Engineering, from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.
$0.00 - Service
Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc. (RPT) constantly pushes the limits in acrylic design. We are often brought a crude sketch of someone’s elaborate idea, and it is up to us to make that sketch a reality. Our...
engine mounts engine mounts, from Hangzhou Boom Special Rubber Co., LTd
Product
engine mounts
Fabrication Fabrication, from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.
$0.00 - Service
“Cut-To-Size” As a full-service acrylic provider, RPT will cut and ship internationally all Cut-to-Size orders of R-Cast™ acrylic sheet, rod, and tube “Engraving” When engraved,...
