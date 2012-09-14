PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Drain-Xcel Drain-Xcel, from CBCB Products, LLC
$199.97 - Product
Build up of Fats, Oils and Grease in a drainage system can cause major problems. This buildup can lead to a blockage which will jeopardize normal operations as well as create health and safety hazards.
Drainage Protector Drainage Protector, from CBCB Products, LLC
$39.95 - Product
The Drainage Protector™ allows drainage water to flow in one direction, while at the same time not allowing Sewer Vapors, Insects and Rodents to come out of the floor drain into your home or establishment!
Durasoil Durasoil, from Soilworks, LLC
Service
Durasoil® is a revolutionary state-of-the-art innovation; engineered for today’s challenging dust control needs. This ultra-pure, synthetic organic fluid is formulated to meet the highest standards of...
Powdered Soiltac Powdered Soiltac, from Soilworks, LLC
Service
Soiltac® is a cost-effective and innovative product that is engineered for today's challenging soil stabilization and dust control needs. This revolutionary product is a copolymer emulsion that is environmentally...
Soiltac Soiltac, from Soilworks, LLC
Product
Soiltac® is a cost-effective and innovative product that is engineered for today's challenging soil stabilization and dust control needs. This revolutionary product is a copolymer emulsion that is environmentally...
Surtac Surtac, from Soilworks, LLC
Product
Surtac is a solution comprised of a carbohydrate polysaccharide blend, surfactants, mordants and water, explains Dr. Barry Spargo, head of NRL's Chemical Dynamics and Diagnostics Branch and principal investigator...
The e-Raticate Rodent Repellant The e-Raticate Rodent Repellant, from CBCB Products, LLC
$22.95 - Product
A striking improvement over the poisonous alternative Using hard core, chemical killing agents to battle such an uncontrollable infestation affects our air, our environment and our health. The dangers...
The e-Raticate Rodent Repellant System The e-Raticate Rodent Repellant System, from CBCB Products, LLC
$59.95 - Product
A striking improvement over the poisonous alternative Using hard core, chemical killing agents to battle such an uncontrollable infestation affects our air, our environment and our health. The dangers...
