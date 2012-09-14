Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com Drain-Xcel , from CBCB Products, LLC

Build up of Fats, Oils and Grease in a drainage system can cause major problems. This buildup can lead to a blockage which will jeopardize normal operations as well as create health and safety hazards. Drainage Protector , from CBCB Products, LLC

The Drainage Protector™ allows drainage water to flow in one direction, while at the same time not allowing Sewer Vapors, Insects and Rodents to come out of the floor drain into your home or establishment! Durasoil , from Soilworks, LLC

Durasoil® is a revolutionary state-of-the-art innovation; engineered for today’s challenging dust control needs. This ultra-pure, synthetic organic fluid is formulated to meet the highest standards of... Powdered Soiltac , from Soilworks, LLC

Soiltac® is a cost-effective and innovative product that is engineered for today's challenging soil stabilization and dust control needs. This revolutionary product is a copolymer emulsion that is environmentally... Soiltac , from Soilworks, LLC

Soiltac® is a cost-effective and innovative product that is engineered for today's challenging soil stabilization and dust control needs. This revolutionary product is a copolymer emulsion that is environmentally... Surtac , from Soilworks, LLC

Surtac is a solution comprised of a carbohydrate polysaccharide blend, surfactants, mordants and water, explains Dr. Barry Spargo, head of NRL's Chemical Dynamics and Diagnostics Branch and principal investigator... The e-Raticate Rodent Repellant , from CBCB Products, LLC

A striking improvement over the poisonous alternative Using hard core, chemical killing agents to battle such an uncontrollable infestation affects our air, our environment and our health. The dangers... The e-Raticate Rodent Repellant System , from CBCB Products, LLC

A striking improvement over the poisonous alternative Using hard core, chemical killing agents to battle such an uncontrollable infestation affects our air, our environment and our health. The dangers...


