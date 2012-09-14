PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search for Products & Services

Within Drug Delivery Systems
Use the form below, then click the “Search” button, or within this industry:
View All Products & Services     View All Products Only     View All Services Only

Search

  

 Keywords
Search for: Both Products & Services  Only Products   Only Services   



    


FEATURED ITEMS

 Products & Services 1 - 5 of 5 
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Baculovirus Expression Baculovirus Expression, from Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.
Service
Insect cells are the preferred module for high-level recombinant protein expression of many disease-relevant protein families. Several popular kit systems exist in the protein expression marketplace, however...
Molecular Biology Molecular Biology, from Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.
Service
Molecular Biology Services Gene synthesis Sub cloning and plasmid construction Vector construction and modification Construct generation Site-directed mutagenesis Genetic (cDNA) cloning In...
PhaSeal PhaSeal, from Carmel Pharma
Product
PhaSeal is more than a system for the safe handling of hazardous drugs. It’s the only clinically proven CSTD available on the market today and is validated by more than 10 independent, peer-reviewed,...
Protein Sciences and Protein Purification Protein Sciences and Protein Purification, from Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.
Service
Protein Sciences and Protein Purification FPLC: IEC, IMA, SEC, AC, Buffer-exchange, etc. Microsome preparation Tissue/organ extraction and purification Antibody purification Development of multi-step...
Tissue Culture & Fermentation Tissue Culture & Fermentation, from Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.
Service
Tissue Culture & Fermentation Scale-up of E. coli in 10-L/55-L bioreactors Scale-up of yeasts in multiple 10-L bioreactors Scale-up of insect-cell and mammalian expression in bioreactors Optimization...
Products & Services 1 - 5 of 5 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help