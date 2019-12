Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Custom Plastic Extrusions , from Plasti-Block

Service

Variety of plastics: ABS, Styrene, HDPE, Acrylic etc Thickness 0.0015" - 2.000" Tight Tolerances Colors Corrugated, flat, custom profiles and thicknesses in 1 extrusion

Custom Plastic Injection Molding , from Plasti-Block

Service

Low-stress, injection-molded parts as heavy as 100lbs Very tight tolerances Thin and thick walls without shrink marks Economical even for short runs productions Different plastics include, but not limited...

Plastic Blocks for manual & CNC machining , from Plasti-Block

Product

All blocks are molded using our own unique proprietary color blending and molding technologies, manufacturing high-quality rods with minimal to no internal stresses. Plasti-Block™ blocks are suitable...

Plastic Rods for manual & CNC machining , from Plasti-Block

Product

All rods are molded using our own unique proprietary color blending and molding technologies, manufacturing high-quality rods with minimal to no internal stresses. Plasti-Block™ rods are suitable...

Plastic Sheet , from Plasti-Block

Product

Using our proprietary technology, we are able to make sheet that conforms to tolerance requirements, can be thinner than thicknesses that are commonly offered, and can incorporate ribs and other geometrical...

Acrylic Pools , from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

Product

Our experience and technology in building and installing windows and aquariums translates seamlessly to the pool industry. With our advanced technology, architects and designers look to us to construct...

Acrylic Sheet , from E&T Plastics

Product

Cast acrylic sheet and extruded acrylic sheet in a variety of colors, textures, sizes, and thicknesses

Aquariums , from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

Product

RPT is known worldwide as a highly reputable manufacturer and installer of cast acrylic windows for aquariums and marine parks. We are the only company that designs, engineers, manufactures and installs...

Architectural Acrylic , from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

Product

As the world leader in the manufacture and installation of unique acrylic structures, RPT brings cutting-edge acrylic design options to the casino, resort, retail, and dining industries. Our experience...