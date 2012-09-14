|
|
|
|
FEATURED ITEMS
|
|Products & Services 1 - 10 of 53
|
|
|Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
|
|
|
|
|
Custom Plastic Extrusions, from Plasti-Block
Service
Variety of plastics:
ABS, Styrene, HDPE, Acrylic etc
Thickness 0.0015" - 2.000"
Tight Tolerances
Colors
Corrugated, flat, custom profiles and thicknesses in 1 extrusion
|
|
|
|
Custom Plastic Injection Molding, from Plasti-Block
Service
Low-stress, injection-molded parts as heavy as 100lbs
Very tight tolerances
Thin and thick walls without shrink marks
Economical even for short runs productions
Different plastics include, but not limited...
|
|
|
|
Plastic Blocks for manual & CNC machining, from Plasti-Block
Product
All blocks are molded using our own unique proprietary color blending and molding technologies, manufacturing high-quality rods with minimal to no internal stresses.
Plasti-Block™ blocks are suitable...
|
|
|
|
Plastic Rods for manual & CNC machining, from Plasti-Block
Product
All rods are molded using our own unique proprietary color blending and molding technologies, manufacturing high-quality rods with minimal to no internal stresses.
Plasti-Block™ rods are suitable...
|
|
|
|
Plastic Sheet, from Plasti-Block
Product
Using our proprietary technology, we are able to make sheet that conforms to tolerance requirements, can be thinner than thicknesses that are commonly offered, and can incorporate ribs and other geometrical...
|
|
|
|
Acrylic Pools, from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.
$0.00 - Product
Our experience and technology in building and installing windows and aquariums translates seamlessly to the pool industry. With our advanced technology, architects and designers look to us to construct...
|
|
|
|
Acrylic Sheet, from E&T Plastics
Product
Cast acrylic sheet and extruded acrylic sheet in a variety of colors, textures, sizes, and thicknesses
|
|
|
|
Aquariums, from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.
$0.00 - Product
RPT is known worldwide as a highly reputable manufacturer and installer of cast acrylic windows for aquariums and marine parks. We are the only company that designs, engineers, manufactures and installs...
|
|
|
|
Architectural Acrylic, from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.
$0.00 - Product
As the world leader in the manufacture and installation of unique acrylic structures, RPT brings cutting-edge acrylic design options to the casino, resort, retail, and dining industries. Our experience...
|
|
|
|
ATL Racing Fuel Cells, from Aero Tec Laboratories, Inc.
$0.00 - Product
ATL is the world's oldest and largest producer of safety fuel cells for race cars, rally cars, stunt cars, sports cars, street rods, off-road vehicles and race boats. ATL's crashworthy, non-exploding gas...
|Products & Services 1 - 10 of 53
|Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | Next
|
|