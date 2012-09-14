PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search for Products & Services

Within Sheet Metal Work Manufacturing
Use the form below, then click the “Search” button, or within this industry:
View All Products & Services     View All Products Only     View All Services Only

Search

  

 Keywords
Search for: Both Products & Services  Only Products   Only Services   



    


FEATURED ITEMS

 Products & Services 1 - 5 of 5 
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Electronic & Electrical Instrument Enclosures Electronic & Electrical Instrument Enclosures, from Hane Instruments Ltd
Product
Cabinets, Enclosures & Instrument Panels: Hane Instruments specialise in the fabricaton of electrical & electronic enclosures and instrument panels for a range of applications including computing,...
Laser Cutting & Profiles Laser Cutting & Profiles, from DMS Laser Profiles Ltd
Service
MAIDENHEAD FACILITIES From our dedicated 6000 sq.ft. facilities in Maidenhead, Berkshire, conveniently placed for the M4/M40, we offer high precision laser profiling services. We operate two laser cutters,...
Powder Coating & Metal Finishing Powder Coating & Metal Finishing, from Hane Instruments Ltd
Service
Powder Coating: Hane Instruments run a powder coating and stove enamelling plant in Bognor Regis, Sussex, which is equipped with 2 box ovens and a camel back track oven with associated spray booths, as...
Precision Sheet Metal Fabrication Engineers Precision Sheet Metal Fabrication Engineers, from Hane Instruments Ltd
Service
Hane Instruments Ltd are precision sheet metal fabrication engineers and metal finishers serving the automotive, defence, electronics and medical sectors, working to ISO9001:2000 quality standards. Established...
ProFab Lite ProFab Lite, from Applied Production, Inc.
$0.00 - Product
Get ProFab Lite Sheet Metal CAM Software absolutely FREE when 5,000 people register by September 30, 2005. ProFab Lite is a simple, easy to use, interactive sheet metal CAM system for CNC turret punch...
Products & Services 1 - 5 of 5 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help