FEATURED ITEMS
Electronic & Electrical Instrument Enclosures, from Hane Instruments Ltd
Product
Cabinets, Enclosures & Instrument Panels: Hane Instruments specialise in the fabricaton of electrical & electronic enclosures and instrument panels for a range of applications including computing,...
Laser Cutting & Profiles, from DMS Laser Profiles Ltd
Service
MAIDENHEAD FACILITIES
From our dedicated 6000 sq.ft. facilities in Maidenhead, Berkshire, conveniently placed for the M4/M40, we offer high precision laser profiling services. We operate two laser cutters,...
Powder Coating & Metal Finishing, from Hane Instruments Ltd
Service
Powder Coating: Hane Instruments run a powder coating and stove enamelling plant in Bognor Regis, Sussex, which is equipped with 2 box ovens and a camel back track oven with associated spray booths, as...
Precision Sheet Metal Fabrication Engineers, from Hane Instruments Ltd
Service
Hane Instruments Ltd are precision sheet metal fabrication engineers and metal finishers serving the automotive, defence, electronics and medical sectors, working to ISO9001:2000 quality standards. Established...
ProFab Lite, from Applied Production, Inc.
$0.00 - Product
Get ProFab Lite Sheet Metal CAM Software absolutely FREE when 5,000 people register by September 30, 2005.
ProFab Lite is a simple, easy to use, interactive sheet metal CAM system for CNC turret punch...
