Aluminum Alloy Air Conditioning Wall Brackets, from Raducons Impex srl
Product
Characteristics:
1) Very high quality and a long life
2) Fast and easy mounting
3) They are light and have high load strength
4) Very good wear and corrosion feature
5) Material: 6061 T4 ( EN...
Horizontal Air Conditioning Wall Brackets, from Raducons Impex srl
Product
Characteristics:
1) Very high quality and a long life
2) Fast and easy mounting, the cross rod facilitates the brackets mounting
3) Very good wear and corrosion feature
4) Material: smooth, etched...
Stainless Steel Air Conditioning Wall Brackets, from Raducons Impex srl
Product
Characteristics:
1) Very high quality and a long life
2) Fast and easy mounting
3) Very good wear and corrosion feature, good strength under heavy operation conditions
4) Material: stainless steel...
Standard Air Conditioning Wall Brackets, from Raducons Impex srl
Product
Characteristics:
1) Very high quality and a long life
2) Fast and easy mounting
3) Very good wear and corrosion feature
4) Material: steel, smooth, etched sheet, protected by phosphating and electrostatic...
Welded Air Conditioning Wall Brackets, from Raducons Impex srl
Product
Characteristics:
1) Very high quality and a long life
2) Fast and easy mounting
3) Very good wear and corrosion feature
4) Material: smooth, etched sheet, protected by phosphating and electrostatic...