AmeriGlide Express Dumbwaiter , from AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

Product

The AmeriGlide Express Dumbwaiter is one of the most popular electric dumbwaiters available. Many of the components come pre-assembled, so installation is greatly simplified. The standard weight capacity...

AmeriGlide Extender Plus AutoLift , from AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

Product

This is an internal vehicle wheelchair lift. It is can be used with mobility scooters and electric wheelchairs and has a lifting capacity of up to 325 pounds. This wheelchair lift works great with most...

AmeriGlide Full Platform Power Wheelchair Lift and Battery , from AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

Product

This is an external vehicle wheelchair lift. It can be attached to a class 2 or class 3 hitch, but to utilize its full 350 pound lifting capacity, it needs to be attached to a class 3 hitch. Otherwise,...

AmeriGlide Heavy Duty Stair Lift , from AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

Product

AmeriGlide's Stair Lifts are well known for their quality and ease of installation. This stair lift is no exception, but it is also very powerful and sturdy. The AmeriGlide Heavy Duty Stair Lift can support...

AmeriGlide Hercules Residential Vertical Platform Lift , from AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

Product

This wheelchair lift is very powerful, with a lifting capacity of up to 750 pounds. It comes fully assembled, so when it arrives, there is very little that the homeowner must do. With a standard lifting...

AmeriGlide Incline Platform Lift , from AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

Product

The AmeriGlide Incline Platform Lift supports up to 450 pounds and is designed for use by people in wheelchairs, mobility scooters, or other kinds of mobility vehicles. It also offers a fold down bench...

AmeriGlide Ultra Sapphire Stair Lift , from AmeriGlide Stair Lifts

Product

Stair lifts are used to carry an individual up and down the staircase. The newly redesigned AmeriGlide Ultra Sapphire Stair Lift offers ultimate comfort and ultimate style. This stair lift is battery...