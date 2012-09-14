PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search for Products & Services

Within Computer & Electronic Product Manufacturing
Use the form below, then click the “Search” button, or within this industry:
View All Products & Services     View All Products Only     View All Services Only

Search

  

 Keywords
Search for: Both Products & Services  Only Products   Only Services   


 Industry Name (Hold the <CTRL> button to select more than one)

    


FEATURED ITEMS

 Products & Services 1 - 10 of 200 
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Motion Control Technology Motion Control Technology, from AMCI
Product
AMCI's motion control products offer exclusive solutions that can't be found anywhere else. They combine the best performance with reduced overall cost. Multi-axis control: - PLC modules with 1, 2, or...
Position Sensing Solutions Position Sensing Solutions, from AMCI
Product
AMCI's rotary position sensors are designed to heavy-duty specifications, including high shock and vibration, operating temperature, and shaft loading capacity ratings. Encoders: - Up to IP69K protection -...
Printed Circuit Board Manufacturer Printed Circuit Board Manufacturer, from APCT
Service
Sometimes it’s better to take the road less traveled. The success of a company is formed from the integrity of its people. The values at APCT are built upon three key components: Passion, Commitment...
Specialty I/O Modules Specialty I/O Modules, from AMCI
Product
Over 20 years of PLC module design and manufacturing expertise guarantees PLC compatibility, simplifying your set-up and programming. PLC Modules: - Position sensor interfaces: Resolver, SSI, LDT, LVDT,...
Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Analog Telephones and Accessories Analog Telephones and Accessories, from Inter-Tel Technologies
Product
When you need additional analog support devices for your system, Inter-Tel offers a diverse line of high-quality phones including those required by specific industries and businesses. Additionally, our...
Applications Platform: IVR Applications Platform: IVR, from Inter-Tel Technologies
Product
To distinguish yourself from the competition and build loyalty, your customers and clients need access to your services and information 24/7. Inter-Tel Applications Platform is a flexible Interactive Voice...
Attendant Console Attendant Console, from Inter-Tel Technologies
Product
Your customers and clients expect their calls to be handled quickly and routed to the appropriate person or department. An Inter-Tel Presence and Collaboration tool, Attendant Console software offers a...
Audioconferencing Phones and Bridges Audioconferencing Phones and Bridges, from Inter-Tel Technologies
Product
Success in today’s highly competitive business climate demands cutting-edge communications resources. What better way to connect, collaborate and interact more effectively with you business partners and...
Automotive Dealerships Communications Platform Automotive Dealerships Communications Platform, from Inter-Tel Technologies
Product
In the ultra-competitive world of buying, selling and servicing automobiles, automotive dealerships must improve customer service levels, reach potential customers effectively and enhance the car-buying...
Call Accounting and Internet Tracking Call Accounting and Internet Tracking, from Inter-Tel Technologies
Product
When you need easy-to-use employee productivity and management tools, Inter-Tel offers solutions that provide the information you need to better administer your business and associates. MicroTel Microcall®...
Products & Services 1 - 10 of 200 Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | Next
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help