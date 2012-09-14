PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search for Products & Services

Within Electronic Gaming Products
Use the form below, then click the “Search” button, or within this industry:
View All Products & Services     View All Products Only     View All Services Only

Search

  

 Keywords
Search for: Both Products & Services  Only Products   Only Services   



    


FEATURED ITEMS

 Products & Services 1 - 10 of 14 
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Game Development Game Development, from New Breed Games, LLC
$20.00 - Service
Video game development is offered for small studios and freelancers trying to get their mobile games going. We also specialize in video and audio production.
Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
2-in-1 Poker & Black Jack 2-in-1 Poker & Black Jack, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
2-in-1 handheld game Poker & Black Jack use 2 x AA batteries (not included) packing : clamshell or box
25-in-1 TV Plug-n-Play 25-in-1 TV Plug-n-Play, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
25 in 1 classic TV games (NTSC or PAL) Packing : Window Box use 4 x AA batteries (not included) Option : with IR function us$ 1.50 per pc will be add on the cost
25-in-1 TV Plug-n-Play Traditional 25-in-1 TV Plug-n-Play Traditional, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
25 in 1 TV Plug-n-Play use 3 x AA batteries (not included) packing : window box games list : IQ game, shooting ... etc
5-in-1 Casino TV Plug-n-Play 5-in-1 Casino TV Plug-n-Play, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
1) Texas Hold'em 2) Black Jack 3) Roulette 4) Craps 5) Slots use 3xAA batteries (not included)
5-in-1 TV Board game 5-in-1 TV Board game, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
5-in-1 board game use 4 x AA batteries (not included) packing : clamshell game list : Mancala - Backgammon - Snake & Ladders - Ludo - Animal Checkers
D.I.Y. Kit game D.I.Y. Kit game, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
Do It Yourself Kit game with key holder use 2xAG10 batteries (included) packing : clamshell game list : Car Racing, Soccer ... etc
IR TV Plug-n-Play IR TV Plug-n-Play, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
IR TV Plug-n-Play with 25-in-1 bulit-in game use 4xAA batteries (not included) for consule, and 4xAA batteries (not included) for controller. packing : clamshell
Karate Fighter Karate Fighter, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
Karate Fighter use 3 x AA batteries (not included) packing : clamshell 1 or 2 players Option : - Flashlights - Vibration controller
Mini bus Mini bus, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
Brick game with ball-chain 9999-in-1 use 2xAG13 batteries (included) packing : clamshell
Products & Services 1 - 10 of 14 Page: 1 | 2 | Next
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help