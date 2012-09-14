|
Analog Telephones and Accessories, from Inter-Tel Technologies
Product
When you need additional analog support devices for your system, Inter-Tel offers a diverse line of high-quality phones including those required by specific industries and businesses. Additionally, our...
Applications Platform: IVR, from Inter-Tel Technologies
Product
To distinguish yourself from the competition and build loyalty, your customers and clients need access to your services and information 24/7. Inter-Tel Applications Platform is a flexible Interactive Voice...
Attendant Console, from Inter-Tel Technologies
Product
Your customers and clients expect their calls to be handled quickly and routed to the appropriate person or department. An Inter-Tel Presence and Collaboration tool, Attendant Console software offers a...
Audioconferencing Phones and Bridges, from Inter-Tel Technologies
Product
Success in today’s highly competitive business climate demands cutting-edge communications resources. What better way to connect, collaborate and interact more effectively with you business partners and...
Automotive Dealerships Communications Platform, from Inter-Tel Technologies
Product
In the ultra-competitive world of buying, selling and servicing automobiles, automotive dealerships must improve customer service levels, reach potential customers effectively and enhance the car-buying...
Call Accounting and Internet Tracking, from Inter-Tel Technologies
Product
When you need easy-to-use employee productivity and management tools, Inter-Tel offers solutions that provide the information you need to better administer your business and associates.
MicroTel Microcall®...
Call Center Suite, from Inter-Tel Technologies
Product
An Inter-Tel Collaboration tool, Call Center Suite is a collection of modular computer telephony (CT) software applications and powerful infrastructure optimize your organization's performance, resources...
Call Logging and Recording, from Inter-Tel Technologies
Product
Today’s business environment requires peak efficiency and quality customer service. Inter-Tel offers solutions by leading vendors that enable call recording, monitoring, evaluating and reporting.
CTS...
Computer Telephony Products, from Inter-Tel Technologies
Service
Inter-Tel offers products that allow you to enhance your call center to improve customer service, increase productivity and create more efficient handling of calls by integrating telephone and computer...
Conferencing Services, from Inter-Tel Technologies
Service
Inter-Tel NetSolutions® offers a variety of audio, video and Web conferencing options that enable fast, flexible communications—saving time, increasing productivity and enhancing the collaborative environment.