FEATURED ITEMS

1-Din Fully Motorized Car DVD Player with 7" TFT-LCD Monitor and AM/FM Stereo Receiver 1-Din Fully Motorized Car DVD Player with 7" TFT-LCD Monitor and AM/FM Stereo Receiver, from Shenzhen Glong Technology Ltd
Product
7" 16:9 12288;TFT LCD Color Monitor; Fully Automatic Motorized Mechanism; Resolution: 800*480(WVGA), TV reception (NTSC/PAL) Chromatic system: PAL/NTSC auto switch Image left/right switch...
2-Din Car Dvd Player With 6.5" Tft Color Lcd And Built In Navigation System 2-Din Car Dvd Player With 6.5" Tft Color Lcd And Built In Navigation System, from Shenzhen Glong Technology Ltd
Product
2-DIN 6.5" 16:9 LCD Monitor; FM/AM/TV/45W*4AMP/ Slide Panel; DVD/VCD/CD/MP3 Player; Camera Input; 2 AV Output; 2 AV Input; Compatible with DVD/VCD/CD Changer Uint; 6 in1 Card Reader (supports...
2.4g 813d Night Vision/ Water Proof Wireless Camera 2.4g 813d Night Vision/ Water Proof Wireless Camera, from Shenzhen Glong Technology Ltd
Product
*380 TV lines sharp picture display *Infra-red LEDs to aid night-time vision *Alloyed shell, weather-proof for outdoor usage *Built-in microphone for audio monitoring *Min 100m transmission distance...
2.4G 830G/Built in Li Battery/CMOS Wireless Camera 2.4G 830G/Built in Li Battery/CMOS Wireless Camera, from Shenzhen Glong Technology Ltd
Product
*USB output for PC and AV output for monitor, TV, etc. *Tiny size for discreet observation & portability *Built-in rechargeable Li-battery in camera for mobile usage *4 channel-scan function...
2.4G 906 Weather-proof Day/Night Wireless Camer 2.4G 906 Weather-proof Day/Night Wireless Camer, from Shenzhen Glong Technology Ltd
Product
*Wireless AV Color Transmission, Min 100m(300 feet)unobstructed transmission range; *1/4'' CCD, 420TV lines sharp picture display; *Built-in IR lights, 15 meters Nightvision range; *Alloyed shell,...
AccessIT™ AccessIT™, from Minicom Advanced Systems
Product
AccessIT is a secure web-based, centralized remote access management solution that enhances IT efficiency and productivity in organizations. AccessIT consolidates all remote access services into a single...
Buzzer Type Parking Sensor Buzzer Type Parking Sensor, from Regal Electronics Technology Co.,Ltd.
$0.00 - Product
Switch on automatically when reverse gear is engaged Four sound warning stages,different alert beeping intervals indicate different distances of the obstacle 2/4 recessed ultrasonic sensors designing...
DiscProtectors™, DiscShields™ and DiscPreservers™ DiscProtectors™, DiscShields™ and DiscPreservers™, from Remember When
Product
These new products (Patent Pending) are special cloths that fit between the readable side of the disc and the case. When in place, the special material helps keep the disc from being fogged by “off gas...
DX Matrix DX Matrix, from Minicom Advanced Systems
Product
The DX is a KVM matrix management switch that provides 24/7, out-of-band BIOS level management for the high-density server room and data center. It is a secure, flexible, and supremely scalable centralized...
Full color LED display Full color LED display, from Hangzhou Sangao Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd
Product
Function Description: full col indo display uses the red, green, blue full-col pixel as radiation apparatus to revert the nature col. it adopts the advanced independent visual controller as its control...
