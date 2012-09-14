1-Din Fully Motorized Car DVD Player with 7" TFT-LCD Monitor and AM/FM Stereo Receiver , from Shenzhen Glong Technology Ltd

7" 16:9 12288;TFT LCD Color Monitor; Fully Automatic Motorized Mechanism; Resolution: 800*480(WVGA), TV reception (NTSC/PAL) Chromatic system: PAL/NTSC auto switch Image left/right switch...

2-Din Car Dvd Player With 6.5" Tft Color Lcd And Built In Navigation System , from Shenzhen Glong Technology Ltd

2-DIN 6.5" 16:9 LCD Monitor; FM/AM/TV/45W*4AMP/ Slide Panel; DVD/VCD/CD/MP3 Player; Camera Input; 2 AV Output; 2 AV Input; Compatible with DVD/VCD/CD Changer Uint; 6 in1 Card Reader (supports...

2.4g 813d Night Vision/ Water Proof Wireless Camera , from Shenzhen Glong Technology Ltd

*380 TV lines sharp picture display *Infra-red LEDs to aid night-time vision *Alloyed shell, weather-proof for outdoor usage *Built-in microphone for audio monitoring *Min 100m transmission distance...

2.4G 830G/Built in Li Battery/CMOS Wireless Camera , from Shenzhen Glong Technology Ltd

*USB output for PC and AV output for monitor, TV, etc. *Tiny size for discreet observation & portability *Built-in rechargeable Li-battery in camera for mobile usage *4 channel-scan function...

2.4G 906 Weather-proof Day/Night Wireless Camer , from Shenzhen Glong Technology Ltd

*Wireless AV Color Transmission, Min 100m(300 feet)unobstructed transmission range; *1/4'' CCD, 420TV lines sharp picture display; *Built-in IR lights, 15 meters Nightvision range; *Alloyed shell,...

AccessIT™ , from Minicom Advanced Systems

AccessIT is a secure web-based, centralized remote access management solution that enhances IT efficiency and productivity in organizations. AccessIT consolidates all remote access services into a single...

Buzzer Type Parking Sensor , from Regal Electronics Technology Co.,Ltd.

$0.00 -

Switch on automatically when reverse gear is engaged Four sound warning stages,different alert beeping intervals indicate different distances of the obstacle 2/4 recessed ultrasonic sensors designing...

DiscProtectors™, DiscShields™ and DiscPreservers™ , from Remember When

These new products (Patent Pending) are special cloths that fit between the readable side of the disc and the case. When in place, the special material helps keep the disc from being fogged by “off gas...

DX Matrix , from Minicom Advanced Systems

The DX is a KVM matrix management switch that provides 24/7, out-of-band BIOS level management for the high-density server room and data center. It is a secure, flexible, and supremely scalable centralized...