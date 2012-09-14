Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Motion Control Technology , from AMCI

Product

AMCI's motion control products offer exclusive solutions that can't be found anywhere else. They combine the best performance with reduced overall cost. Multi-axis control: - PLC modules with 1, 2, or...

Position Sensing Solutions , from AMCI

Product

AMCI's rotary position sensors are designed to heavy-duty specifications, including high shock and vibration, operating temperature, and shaft loading capacity ratings. Encoders: - Up to IP69K protection -...

Printed Circuit Board Manufacturer , from APCT

Service

Sometimes it’s better to take the road less traveled. The success of a company is formed from the integrity of its people. The values at APCT are built upon three key components: Passion, Commitment...

Specialty I/O Modules , from AMCI

Product

Over 20 years of PLC module design and manufacturing expertise guarantees PLC compatibility, simplifying your set-up and programming. PLC Modules: - Position sensor interfaces: Resolver, SSI, LDT, LVDT,...

50/60Hz Current Sensors , from AlfaMag Electronics, LLC.

Product

Mains frequency current sensors operate as the sealed secondary of a current transformer while the conductor to be measured functions as a one turn primary. Excellent for branch overload or ground fault...

Common mode toroidal chokes , from AlfaMag Electronics, LLC.

Product

Common mode toroidal chokes with separated windings for filtering supply lines having in-phase signals of equal amplitude. Current ratings from 0.1A to 17A, with inductances ranging from 0.10mH to 100mH.

Linear and Switching Power Supplies , from AlfaMag Electronics, LLC.

Product

Our standard line of switching power supplies range from 3W to 60W. Universal input of 100VAC - 240VAC, 50/60Hz. Outputs very from 2.8Vdc to 24Vdc. We can manufacture custom power supplies from 3W to...

Low cost power inductors , from AlfaMag Electronics, LLC.

Product

Low cost toroidal inductors for EMI filtering and energy storage with operating frequencies up to 200kHz. Current ratings from 0.5Adc to 15Adc. Inductances ranging from 6.8uhy to 4700uhy. Variety of...