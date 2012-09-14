PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Semiconductor & Other Electronic Component Manufacturing
Motion Control Technology Motion Control Technology, from AMCI
Product
AMCI's motion control products offer exclusive solutions that can't be found anywhere else. They combine the best performance with reduced overall cost. Multi-axis control: - PLC modules with 1, 2, or...
Position Sensing Solutions Position Sensing Solutions, from AMCI
Product
AMCI's rotary position sensors are designed to heavy-duty specifications, including high shock and vibration, operating temperature, and shaft loading capacity ratings. Encoders: - Up to IP69K protection -...
Printed Circuit Board Manufacturer Printed Circuit Board Manufacturer, from APCT
Service
Sometimes it’s better to take the road less traveled. The success of a company is formed from the integrity of its people. The values at APCT are built upon three key components: Passion, Commitment...
Specialty I/O Modules Specialty I/O Modules, from AMCI
Product
Over 20 years of PLC module design and manufacturing expertise guarantees PLC compatibility, simplifying your set-up and programming. PLC Modules: - Position sensor interfaces: Resolver, SSI, LDT, LVDT,...
50/60Hz Current Sensors 50/60Hz Current Sensors, from AlfaMag Electronics, LLC.
Product
Mains frequency current sensors operate as the sealed secondary of a current transformer while the conductor to be measured functions as a one turn primary. Excellent for branch overload or ground fault...
Common mode toroidal chokes Common mode toroidal chokes, from AlfaMag Electronics, LLC.
Product
Common mode toroidal chokes with separated windings for filtering supply lines having in-phase signals of equal amplitude. Current ratings from 0.1A to 17A, with inductances ranging from 0.10mH to 100mH.
DDPAK3/5LD & D-PAK3/5LD DDPAK3/5LD & D-PAK3/5LD, from Ecosem (M) Sdn. Bhd.
Product
Linear and Switching Power Supplies Linear and Switching Power Supplies, from AlfaMag Electronics, LLC.
Product
Our standard line of switching power supplies range from 3W to 60W. Universal input of 100VAC - 240VAC, 50/60Hz. Outputs very from 2.8Vdc to 24Vdc. We can manufacture custom power supplies from 3W to...
Low cost power inductors Low cost power inductors, from AlfaMag Electronics, LLC.
Product
Low cost toroidal inductors for EMI filtering and energy storage with operating frequencies up to 200kHz. Current ratings from 0.5Adc to 15Adc. Inductances ranging from 6.8uhy to 4700uhy. Variety of...
OEM PCBA circuit board (PCB) EMS service provider in China OEM PCBA circuit board (PCB) EMS service provider in China, from Tronixlink PIL
Service
Tronixlink provides highest quality work, the most cost-effective manufacturing solutions and world-class customer service. • We recognize the best options for printed circuit board and end product...
Products & Services 1 - 10 of 20 Page: 1 | 2 | Next
