PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search for Products & Services

Within Semiconductor Related Device Manufacturing
Use the form below, then click the “Search” button, or within this industry:
View All Products & Services     View All Products Only     View All Services Only

Search

  

 Keywords
Search for: Both Products & Services  Only Products   Only Services   



    


FEATURED ITEMS

 Products & Services 1 - 9 of 9 
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
50/60Hz Current Sensors 50/60Hz Current Sensors, from AlfaMag Electronics, LLC.
Product
Mains frequency current sensors operate as the sealed secondary of a current transformer while the conductor to be measured functions as a one turn primary. Excellent for branch overload or ground fault...
Common mode toroidal chokes Common mode toroidal chokes, from AlfaMag Electronics, LLC.
Product
Common mode toroidal chokes with separated windings for filtering supply lines having in-phase signals of equal amplitude. Current ratings from 0.1A to 17A, with inductances ranging from 0.10mH to 100mH.
DDPAK3/5LD & D-PAK3/5LD DDPAK3/5LD & D-PAK3/5LD, from Ecosem (M) Sdn. Bhd.
Product
Linear and Switching Power Supplies Linear and Switching Power Supplies, from AlfaMag Electronics, LLC.
Product
Our standard line of switching power supplies range from 3W to 60W. Universal input of 100VAC - 240VAC, 50/60Hz. Outputs very from 2.8Vdc to 24Vdc. We can manufacture custom power supplies from 3W to...
Low cost power inductors Low cost power inductors, from AlfaMag Electronics, LLC.
Product
Low cost toroidal inductors for EMI filtering and energy storage with operating frequencies up to 200kHz. Current ratings from 0.5Adc to 15Adc. Inductances ranging from 6.8uhy to 4700uhy. Variety of...
Power Inductors Power Inductors, from AlfaMag Electronics, LLC.
Product
SW Series toroidal inductors for National Simple Switcher's Low cost toroidal inductors designed for use with National Semiconductor's Simple Switchers. Series available for 50kHz, 150kHz, and 260kHz...
SC70-6LD SC70-6LD, from Ecosem (M) Sdn. Bhd.
Product
SOT223-3LD SOT223-3LD, from Ecosem (M) Sdn. Bhd.
Product
SOT23-3LD SOT23-3LD, from Ecosem (M) Sdn. Bhd.
Product
Products & Services 1 - 9 of 9 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help