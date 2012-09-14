|
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
SAS805FCT thermostat, from Saswell Group (HK), Ltd.
Product
SASWELL SAS805FCT thermostats can be used in industrial, commercial and residential environments to control the temperature via control of the fan coil units (with or without motorized valve), dampers...
SAS806FCT thermostat, from Saswell Group (HK), Ltd.
Product
SASWELL SAS806FCT thermostats can be used in industrial, commercial and residential environments to control the temperature via control of the fan coil units (with or without motorized valve), dampers...
SAS900MTK-3 mutistage Thermostat, from Saswell Group (HK), Ltd.
$0.00 - Product
SPECIFICATION:
Electrical Rating…………………… 24VAC
Terminal Load……………………… 1.0A, 3.0A...
SAS908FHL-3 Floor Heating, from Saswell Group (HK), Ltd.
$0.00 - Product
FEATURE:
l Large LCD display
l The screen displays the set temperature and the room temperature also time simultaneously
l Permanent user setting and program setting retention during power loss,...
SAS908WHB water boiler thermostat, from Saswell Group (HK), Ltd.
$0.00 - Product
FEATURE:
l Large LCD display
l The screen displays the set temperature and the room temperature also time simultaneously
l Permanent user setting and program setting retention during power loss,...
