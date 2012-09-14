|
Products & Services 1 - 10 of 24
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Motion Control Technology, from AMCI
Product
AMCI's motion control products offer exclusive solutions that can't be found anywhere else. They combine the best performance with reduced overall cost.
Multi-axis control:
- PLC modules with 1, 2, or...
Position Sensing Solutions, from AMCI
Product
AMCI's rotary position sensors are designed to heavy-duty specifications, including high shock and vibration, operating temperature, and shaft loading capacity ratings.
Encoders:
- Up to IP69K protection
-...
Specialty I/O Modules, from AMCI
Product
Over 20 years of PLC module design and manufacturing expertise guarantees PLC compatibility, simplifying your set-up and programming.
PLC Modules:
- Position sensor interfaces: Resolver, SSI, LDT, LVDT,...
Billable Hour Brass Desk Clock, from The Billable Hour Company
$49.95 - Product
Polished brass frame with high gloss rosewood base
High accuracy quartz movement
Long life AA battery included
Size: 5 5/8" x 6"
Lifetime Limited Warranty
Packaged in a glossy...
Billable Hour Silver Desk Clock, from The Billable Hour Company
$54.95 - Product
Polished solid brass desk clock and pen
Armillary sphere design creates adjustable viewing angles
High accuracy quartz movement
Long life battery included
Size: 3 7/8" x 6 1/8"
Lifetime...
D1L30D12/2 SPST-NO, 30VDC, 12A, low speed, 3.3V control, from Electronic Design & Research
$49.98 - Product
Features: Utilizes only .65 sq. in. of PCB area and only .65” tall
10 Amp continues or up to 100 Amp-pick in miniature size
High-sensitive, even at a maximum switching frequency
160 A surge current...
Executive Billable Hour Watch, from The Billable Hour Company
$54.95 - Product
Seiko Movement
Expandable gold tone metal band
Water resistant polished alloy gold tone casing
Lifetime Limited Warranty
Packaged in a square hinged pillow box covered in black alligator leatherette
Comes...
Gas sampling Kit, from Gresham Gas Sampling
Product
Gas sampling Kit: contains all you need to start collecting Gas Samples: one Gas Sampling Pump, six 55ml Stainless Steel Sample Cylinders, one Filling Indicator, one Purging Attachment, Connecting Tube,...
HALT/HASS Test Systems, from Hanse Environmental, Inc.
Product
Hanse HALT/HASS Advanced Chamber Systems come in the widest range of models in the industry. Ranging from a 12"x12" to a large 70"x70", all with a six-degree-of-freedom vibration (6dof)...
