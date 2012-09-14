Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com D1L30D12/2 SPST-NO, 30VDC, 12A, low speed, 3.3V control , from Electronic Design & Research

$49.98 - Product

Features: Utilizes only .65 sq. in. of PCB area and only .65” tall 10 Amp continues or up to 100 Amp-pick in miniature size High-sensitive, even at a maximum switching frequency 160 A surge current... D1L30D12/2 SPST-NO, 30VDC, 12A, low speed, 3.3V control , from Electronic Design & Research

$49.98 - Product

Features: Utilizes only .65 sq. in. of PCB area and only .65” tall 10 Amp continues or up to 100 Amp-pick in miniature size High-sensitive, even at maximum switching frequency 160 A surge current... Products & Services 1 - 2 of 2 Page: 1

