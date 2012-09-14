Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

AWL Series Adjustable Warehouse Lighting , from LaMar Lighting Company

Adjustable Warehouse Lighting - High efficiency, high output fluorescent available in T5 or T8. Suitable for a variety of applications including warehouses, retail stores and other commercial spaces that...

Motion Control Technology , from AMCI

AMCI's motion control products offer exclusive solutions that can't be found anywhere else. They combine the best performance with reduced overall cost. Multi-axis control: - PLC modules with 1, 2, or...

Position Sensing Solutions , from AMCI

AMCI's rotary position sensors are designed to heavy-duty specifications, including high shock and vibration, operating temperature, and shaft loading capacity ratings. Encoders: - Up to IP69K protection -...

Specialty I/O Modules , from AMCI

Over 20 years of PLC module design and manufacturing expertise guarantees PLC compatibility, simplifying your set-up and programming. PLC Modules: - Position sensor interfaces: Resolver, SSI, LDT, LVDT,...

Aurai - Rio Water Eye Massager , from In-Trust

$149.00

Who is talking about AURAI (Our brand)? THE VERGE / DIGITAL TRENDS / REFINERY29 / TECHAERIS / TODAY Style and so on Our Awards： DESIGN AWARD 2016 / GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2015 / ISPO AWARD WINNER Rio...

Decorative light bollards , from VISCO, Inc.

VISCO Bollards provide exception strength and ROI. VISCO lighted bollards are ideal for pathways, parks, schools, driveways, and any project that can utilize lighted bollards as a guidance and safety solution. VISCO...

Decorative non lighted bollards , from VISCO, Inc.

VISCO non-lighted bollards are constructed of cast iron for superior life and ROI. As more cities and towns move to provide pedestrian and bicyclist safety, bollards are an ideal product to assist in...

Decorative pedestrian scale light poles , from VISCO, Inc.

VISCO decorative pedestrian scale light poles are manufactured in steel pole / cast iron base combinations or single piece cast iron construction. The artisan designs from years past are replicated via...

Decorative street light poles , from VISCO, Inc.

VISCO decorative street light poles can be manufactured to 49ft in overall height. Utilizing steel poles for overall strength and long life values and cast iron or aluminum decorative bases, VISCO can...