AWL Series Adjustable Warehouse Lighting, from LaMar Lighting Company
Product
Adjustable Warehouse Lighting - High efficiency, high output fluorescent available in T5 or T8. Suitable for a variety of applications including warehouses, retail stores and other commercial spaces that...
Crestline Chandeliers, from Avalanche Ranch Light Company
$0.00
In this catelgory are 7 different sizes of chandeliers, from 18 inches in diameter to the 48 inch. The Crestline Chandelier Series are our most popular and oldest chandeliers, with many custom opportunities.
SC70-6LD, from Ecosem (M) Sdn. Bhd.
Product
Ultra soft beam LED Down light with brand new design, from Haichang Optotech Co., Limited
$10.00
Haichang Optotech has recently launched Jade Series Down light, which is a brand new LED fixture with ultra soft beam.
The light body uses die casting aluminum. The light surface is paint with high diffuse,...