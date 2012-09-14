Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com Aurai - Rio Water Eye Massager , from In-Trust

$149.00 - Product

Who is talking about AURAI (Our brand)? THE VERGE / DIGITAL TRENDS / REFINERY29 / TECHAERIS / TODAY Style and so on Our Awards： DESIGN AWARD 2016 / GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2015 / ISPO AWARD WINNER Rio... Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com Hot dog maker , from Yong King International Co., Ltd.

Product

* Convenience- 4 pcs hot dog griller with bun warming chamber (3L, good for 2~3 buns) * Fast cooking- 4~5 mins cooking, other hot dog maker in market takes 8 minutes * Cool touch body * Energy-Saving,... Hot dog maker , from Yong King International Co., Ltd.

Product

Features: · Stainless steel spikes warm up buns or baguettes · Non-stick, easy to clean cooking surface · 8 to 10 minute cooking time · No greasy... Products & Services 1 - 3 of 3 Page: 1

