PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search for Products & Services

Within Electrical Equipment Manufacturing
Use the form below, then click the “Search” button, or within this industry:
View All Products & Services     View All Products Only     View All Services Only

Search

  

 Keywords
Search for: Both Products & Services  Only Products   Only Services   


 Industry Name (Hold the <CTRL> button to select more than one)

    


FEATURED ITEMS

 Products & Services 1 - 10 of 14 
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Motion Control Technology Motion Control Technology, from AMCI
Product
AMCI's motion control products offer exclusive solutions that can't be found anywhere else. They combine the best performance with reduced overall cost. Multi-axis control: - PLC modules with 1, 2, or...
Position Sensing Solutions Position Sensing Solutions, from AMCI
Product
AMCI's rotary position sensors are designed to heavy-duty specifications, including high shock and vibration, operating temperature, and shaft loading capacity ratings. Encoders: - Up to IP69K protection -...
Specialty I/O Modules Specialty I/O Modules, from AMCI
Product
Over 20 years of PLC module design and manufacturing expertise guarantees PLC compatibility, simplifying your set-up and programming. PLC Modules: - Position sensor interfaces: Resolver, SSI, LDT, LVDT,...
Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Backflow Preventer Backflow Preventer, from PexUniverse.Com
$169.95 - Product
Wilkins 975XL series are RPP Assemblies otherwise known as Wilkins backflow device and are designed to protect potable water lines from cross-contamination due to backpressure and backsiphonage. http://www.pexuniverse.com/store/category/backflow-preventers
Copper Fitting 90&#730; Elbow (Copper x Copper) Copper Fitting 90˚ Elbow (Copper x Copper), from PexUniverse.Com
$0.67 - Product
PexUniverse.Com copper elbows are used to connect two copper pipes at a 90-degree angle. Manufactured to ASTM and ANSI standards from commercial grade C12200 alloy used by leading copper fitting manufacturers...
D1L30D12/2 SPST-NO, 30VDC, 12A, low speed, 3.3V control D1L30D12/2 SPST-NO, 30VDC, 12A, low speed, 3.3V control, from Electronic Design & Research
$49.98 - Product
Features: Utilizes only .65 sq. in. of PCB area and only .65” tall 10 Amp continues or up to 100 Amp-pick in miniature size High-sensitive, even at a maximum switching frequency 160 A surge current...
D1L30D12/2 SPST-NO, 30VDC, 12A, low speed, 3.3V control D1L30D12/2 SPST-NO, 30VDC, 12A, low speed, 3.3V control, from Electronic Design & Research
$49.98 - Product
Features: Utilizes only .65 sq. in. of PCB area and only .65” tall 10 Amp continues or up to 100 Amp-pick in miniature size High-sensitive, even at maximum switching frequency 160 A surge current...
Electric Radiant Floor Heating Kit Electric Radiant Floor Heating Kit, from PexUniverse.Com
$542.95 - Product
Electric Radiant Underfloor Heating Kit w\ 90 sqft 120V Mat & Thermostat with Free shipping. The electric radiant underfloor heating kit contains all of the components that are needed to set up a heating...
FloForce FJP-100 Shallow Well Jet Pump w/ Pressure Switch, 1 HP FloForce FJP-100 Shallow Well Jet Pump w/ Pressure Switch, 1 HP, from PexUniverse.Com
$159.00 - Product
FloForce FJP-100 is a Shallow Well Jet Pump with a powerful 1 HP motor and Dual Voltage 115/230V capability. Most commonly used to supply fresh well water to residential homes, farms, cabins as well as...
HeatStar Double Tank Top Propane Heater HeatStar Double Tank Top Propane Heater, from PexUniverse.Com
$77.95 - Product
Tank top HeatStar Propane heaters are portable, which makes them very popular among contractors as well as residents in areas prone to power outages. Propane Tank top heaters are popular among conservationists...
Products & Services 1 - 10 of 14 Page: 1 | 2 | Next
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help