Motion Control Technology , from AMCI

Product

AMCI's motion control products offer exclusive solutions that can't be found anywhere else. They combine the best performance with reduced overall cost. Multi-axis control: - PLC modules with 1, 2, or...

Position Sensing Solutions , from AMCI

Product

AMCI's rotary position sensors are designed to heavy-duty specifications, including high shock and vibration, operating temperature, and shaft loading capacity ratings. Encoders: - Up to IP69K protection -...

Specialty I/O Modules , from AMCI

Product

Over 20 years of PLC module design and manufacturing expertise guarantees PLC compatibility, simplifying your set-up and programming. PLC Modules: - Position sensor interfaces: Resolver, SSI, LDT, LVDT,...

Backflow Preventer , from PexUniverse.Com

$169.95 - Product

Wilkins 975XL series are RPP Assemblies otherwise known as Wilkins backflow device and are designed to protect potable water lines from cross-contamination due to backpressure and backsiphonage. http://www.pexuniverse.com/store/category/backflow-preventers

Copper Fitting 90˚ Elbow (Copper x Copper) , from PexUniverse.Com

$0.67 - Product

PexUniverse.Com copper elbows are used to connect two copper pipes at a 90-degree angle. Manufactured to ASTM and ANSI standards from commercial grade C12200 alloy used by leading copper fitting manufacturers...

D1L30D12/2 SPST-NO, 30VDC, 12A, low speed, 3.3V control , from Electronic Design & Research

$49.98 - Product

Features: Utilizes only .65 sq. in. of PCB area and only .65” tall 10 Amp continues or up to 100 Amp-pick in miniature size High-sensitive, even at a maximum switching frequency 160 A surge current...

Electric Radiant Floor Heating Kit , from PexUniverse.Com

$542.95 - Product

Electric Radiant Underfloor Heating Kit w\ 90 sqft 120V Mat & Thermostat with Free shipping. The electric radiant underfloor heating kit contains all of the components that are needed to set up a heating...

FloForce FJP-100 Shallow Well Jet Pump w/ Pressure Switch, 1 HP , from PexUniverse.Com

$159.00 - Product

FloForce FJP-100 is a Shallow Well Jet Pump with a powerful 1 HP motor and Dual Voltage 115/230V capability. Most commonly used to supply fresh well water to residential homes, farms, cabins as well as...