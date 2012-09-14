PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Within Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturing
4"Touch Screen DVD Player with Bluetooth +RDS 4"Touch Screen DVD Player with Bluetooth +RDS, from Guangzhou Car Knight Electronic Co.,LTD.
$188.00 - Product
◆4inch wide screen TFT display touch screen white Bluetooth ◆MP3 files playback from USB card direct ◆TV tuner/100 preset stations / RDs ◆Full detachable front panel with carry...
ACF 700 Cementing and Fracturing Unit ACF 700 Cementing and Fracturing Unit, from SC Petal SA
Product
Triplex plunger pump:- max. working pressure: 1050 bar- max. theoretical output: 2047 l/min- max. power at 700 bar: 428 PH- max. input speed: 2100 r.p.m.- plunger range: 85; 100; 115 mm- suction dia: 6...
ADR3 ADR3, from ADR Engineering
Product
The ADR3 : The ADR3 is designed to accept both the Suzuki Hayabusa Motorcycle engine as well as the Honda K20 2 litre car engine mated to the Hewland FTR gearbox. This gives the driver superb opportunity...
brake disc brake disc, from China Automotive Parts Co.,Ltd
$0.00 - Product
Our brake disc rotors and drums are suitable for Japanese, Korean, and Euro American cars, buses, trucks and York heavy trucks. Meanwhile, we can supply auto parts according to customers' samples and drawings.
brake pad, brake shoe brake pad, brake shoe, from China Automotive Parts Co.,Ltd
$0.00 - Product
Our brake pad & brake shoe factory is founded in 2001, as a leading and professional manufacturer we are making automobile brake pads & shoe, we introduces the most advanced equipments such as...
Buzzer Type Parking Sensor Buzzer Type Parking Sensor, from Regal Electronics Technology Co.,Ltd.
$0.00 - Product
Switch on automatically when reverse gear is engaged Four sound warning stages,different alert beeping intervals indicate different distances of the obstacle 2/4 recessed ultrasonic sensors designing...
Caterpillar 3306 Nozzle 8N7005 Caterpillar 3306 Nozzle 8N7005, from BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd
$32.00 - Product
Number Type Needle dia. (mm) Number of Spray hole Application 1 8N7005 4 9 Shanghai Diesel C121 Caterpillar 3306 2 4W7015 4 4 Caterpillar 3204 3 4W7016 4 4 Caterpillar 3208 4 4W7017 4 6 Caterpillar...
Caterpillar Injector 127-8216 Caterpillar Injector 127-8216, from BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd
$0.00 - Service
Injector No. O/R No. Pump Group Engine Serial No. Arrangement No. Application 127-8205 OR8479 　 3114/3116MUI 　 　 　 127-8207 OR8475 　 3114/3116MUI 　 　 　 127-8209 OR8483/OR3742 TE9711 3114/3116MUI 　 　 Wheel...
Ceramic Coating Ceramic Coating, from AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC
Service
Clutch Disc & Cover Clutch Disc & Cover, from China Automotive Parts Co.,Ltd
$0.00 - Product
Our clutch assemble parts in china, it is the largest production&export base of clutch. Clutch facing has production scale of 2000t, clutch disc has an production capability of 1.5 million of clutch...
