|
|
|
|
4"Touch Screen DVD Player with Bluetooth +RDS, from Guangzhou Car Knight Electronic Co.,LTD.
$188.00 - Product
◆4inch wide screen TFT display touch screen white Bluetooth
◆MP3 files playback from USB card direct
◆TV tuner/100 preset stations / RDs
◆Full detachable front panel with carry...
|
|
|
|
ACF 700 Cementing and Fracturing Unit, from SC Petal SA
Product
Triplex plunger pump:- max. working pressure: 1050 bar- max. theoretical output: 2047 l/min- max. power at 700 bar: 428 PH- max. input speed: 2100 r.p.m.- plunger range: 85; 100; 115 mm- suction dia: 6...
|
|
|
|
ADR3, from ADR Engineering
Product
The ADR3 : The ADR3 is designed to accept both the Suzuki Hayabusa Motorcycle engine as well as the Honda K20 2 litre car engine mated to the Hewland FTR gearbox. This gives the driver superb opportunity...
|
|
|
|
brake disc, from China Automotive Parts Co.,Ltd
$0.00 - Product
Our brake disc rotors and drums are suitable for Japanese, Korean, and Euro American cars, buses, trucks and York heavy trucks. Meanwhile, we can supply auto parts according to customers' samples and drawings.
|
|
|
|
brake pad, brake shoe, from China Automotive Parts Co.,Ltd
$0.00 - Product
Our brake pad & brake shoe factory is founded in 2001, as a leading and professional manufacturer we are making automobile brake pads & shoe, we introduces the most advanced equipments such as...
|
|
|
|
Buzzer Type Parking Sensor, from Regal Electronics Technology Co.,Ltd.
$0.00 - Product
Switch on automatically when reverse gear is engaged
Four sound warning stages,different alert beeping intervals indicate different distances of the obstacle
2/4 recessed ultrasonic sensors designing...
|
|
|
|
Caterpillar 3306 Nozzle 8N7005, from BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd
$32.00 - Product
Number
Type
Needle dia.
(mm)
Number of Spray hole
Application
1
8N7005
4
9
Shanghai Diesel C121
Caterpillar 3306
2
4W7015
4
4
Caterpillar 3204
3
4W7016
4
4
Caterpillar 3208
4
4W7017
4
6
Caterpillar...
|
|
|
|
Caterpillar Injector 127-8216, from BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd
$0.00 - Service
Injector No.
O/R No.
Pump Group
Engine
Serial No.
Arrangement No.
Application
127-8205
OR8479
3114/3116MUI
127-8207
OR8475
3114/3116MUI
127-8209
OR8483/OR3742
TE9711
3114/3116MUI
Wheel...
|
|
|
|
Ceramic Coating, from AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC
Service
|
|
|
|
Clutch Disc & Cover, from China Automotive Parts Co.,Ltd
$0.00 - Product
Our clutch assemble parts in china, it is the largest production&export base of clutch. Clutch facing has production scale of 2000t, clutch disc has an production capability of 1.5 million of clutch...