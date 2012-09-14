PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search for Products & Services

Within Automotive Gasoline Engine & Engine Parts Manufacturing
Use the form below, then click the “Search” button, or within this industry:
View All Products & Services     View All Products Only     View All Services Only

Search

  

 Keywords
Search for: Both Products & Services  Only Products   Only Services   


 Industry Name (Hold the <CTRL> button to select more than one)

    


FEATURED ITEMS

 Products & Services 1 - 10 of 16 
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
ACF 700 Cementing and Fracturing Unit ACF 700 Cementing and Fracturing Unit, from SC Petal SA
Product
Triplex plunger pump:- max. working pressure: 1050 bar- max. theoretical output: 2047 l/min- max. power at 700 bar: 428 PH- max. input speed: 2100 r.p.m.- plunger range: 85; 100; 115 mm- suction dia: 6...
Ceramic Coating Ceramic Coating, from AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC
Service
Combination Valves Combination Valves, from Hydraulic Actuators & Controls
Product
Combination Valves: Standard combinations of Pilot Operated Check Valves and Relief Valves. Combination Valves invariably have neater installations than the collection of single valves that they replace.
diesel fuel injection diesel fuel injection, from Yellow-Stone Diesel Part Plant
Product
We are one of the leading manufacturers of engine parts, in particular diesel fuel injection system accessories for replacement, such as Fuel injection Nozzle, Plunger and Delivery valve, and so...
Fuel Injection Pumps Fuel Injection Pumps, from Yellow-Stone Diesel Part Plant
Product
We are one of the leading manufacturers of engine parts, in particular diesel fuel injection system accessories for replacement, such as Fuel injection Nozzle, Plunger and Delivery valve, and so...
Fuel Injection Pumps Fuel Injection Pumps, from Yellow-Stone Diesel Part Plant
Product
We are one of the leading manufacturers of engine parts, in particular diesel fuel injection system accessories for replacement, such as Fuel injection Nozzle, Plunger and Delivery valve, and so on. Our...
Manifold & Banjo Valves Manifold & Banjo Valves, from Hydraulic Actuators & Controls
Product
Manifold & Banjo Valves: Manifold and Banjo mounted valves fit directly to the cylinder or motor giving added security, safety and neatness of installation. Most of HAC's P O Check and Overcentre Valves...
Manufacturing/remanufacturing spare parts at very competitive prices Manufacturing/remanufacturing spare parts at very competitive prices, from AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC
Product
nozzle nozzle, from Yellow-Stone Diesel Part Plant
Service
We are one of the leading manufacturers of engine parts, in particular diesel fuel injection system accessories for replacement, such as Fuel injection Nozzle, Plunger and Delivery valve, and so on. Our...
Overcentre Valves Overcentre Valves, from Hydraulic Actuators & Controls
Product
Overcentre Valves: Used to lock cylinders positively into position and to prevent load runaway during cylinder or motor movement. Variations: Single or Dual Valves. Selection dependant on the geometry...
Products & Services 1 - 10 of 16 Page: 1 | 2 | Next
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help