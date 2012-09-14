|
ACF 700 Cementing and Fracturing Unit, from SC Petal SA
Product
Triplex plunger pump:- max. working pressure: 1050 bar- max. theoretical output: 2047 l/min- max. power at 700 bar: 428 PH- max. input speed: 2100 r.p.m.- plunger range: 85; 100; 115 mm- suction dia: 6...
Ceramic Coating, from AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC
Service
Combination Valves, from Hydraulic Actuators & Controls
Product
Combination Valves: Standard combinations of Pilot Operated Check Valves and Relief Valves. Combination Valves invariably have neater installations than the collection of single valves that they replace.
Fuel Injection Pumps, from Yellow-Stone Diesel Part Plant
Product
We are one of the leading manufacturers of engine parts,
in particular diesel fuel injection system accessories
for replacement, such as Fuel injection Nozzle, Plunger
and Delivery valve, and so on. Our...
Manifold & Banjo Valves, from Hydraulic Actuators & Controls
Product
Manifold & Banjo Valves: Manifold and Banjo mounted valves fit directly to the cylinder or motor giving added security, safety and neatness of installation. Most of HAC's P O Check and Overcentre Valves...
nozzle, from Yellow-Stone Diesel Part Plant
Service
We are one of the leading manufacturers of engine parts,
in particular diesel fuel injection system accessories
for replacement, such as Fuel injection Nozzle, Plunger
and Delivery valve, and so on. Our...
Overcentre Valves, from Hydraulic Actuators & Controls
Product
Overcentre Valves: Used to lock cylinders positively into position and to prevent load runaway during cylinder or motor movement.
Variations:
Single or Dual Valves. Selection dependant on the geometry...