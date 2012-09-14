PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Within Legal Services
Freelance Paralegal Services - Bankruptcy Specialty Freelance Paralegal Services - Bankruptcy Specialty, from Outsourced Paralegal Services
Service
Welcome To Outsourced Paralegal Services! Thank you for taking the time to learn more about the advantages of hiring a freelance bankruptcy paralegal to assist your law firm My services will meet all...
Criminal Defense Criminal Defense, from Law Office of Steven Rodemer, LLC
Service
Full service criminal defense in both federal and state courts. Practice limited to El Paso, Teller, Fremont and Douglas Counties.
Domestic Violence Defense Domestic Violence Defense, from Law Office of Steven Rodemer, LLC
Service
Recognized domestic violence defense attorney and former prosecutor. Practice limited to El Paso, Teller, Fremont and Douglas Counties.
DUI Defense DUI Defense, from Law Office of Steven Rodemer, LLC
Service
Recognized DUI defense attorney and former prosecutor. Practice limited to El Paso, Teller, Fremont and Douglas Counties.
Personal Injury Lawyers Personal Injury Lawyers, from Napoli Shkolnik PLLC
Service
A serious and unexpected personal injury is a devastating blow. Fortunately, the experienced New York personal injury lawyers at Napoli Shkolnik PLLC are available to help 24/7/365. Our aggressive representation...
Alabama Civil Appeals Alabama Civil Appeals, from Pfeifer Law Offices
$0.00 - Service
In an Alabama civil appeal, the case will go before the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals or the Alabama Supreme Court (and sometimes both). Alabama appellate lawyer William L. Pfeifer, Jr., has been handling...
Alabama Criminal Appeals (Felony and Misdemeanor Charges in Circuit Court) Alabama Criminal Appeals (Felony and Misdemeanor Charges in Circuit Court), from Pfeifer Law Offices
$0.00 - Service
Appealing a felony conviction in Alabama is a long and complex process controlled by numerous laws and strict rules of appellate court procedure. Alabama appellate attorney William L. Pfeifer, Jr., is...
Alabama Divorce Appeals and Family Court Issues Alabama Divorce Appeals and Family Court Issues, from Pfeifer Law Offices
$0.00 - Service
In Alabama divorce appeals, the divorce decree issued by the trial court will be reviewed by the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals in Montgomery. In certain circumstances, the case may also be reviewed by...
Alimony Alimony, from Hildebrand Law, PC
Service
Hildebrand Law, PC understands that collecting alimony is a difficult task and be exhausting. Allow one of your established attorneys help you with this process. Our attornery have over 40 years of experience...
Asset Protection Asset Protection, from Kent W. Meyer Law
Service
International Asset Protection Some individuals and businesses can legitimately benefit from the use of offshore asset protection strategies in the form of foreign private bank accounts, foreign trusts,...
