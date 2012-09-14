PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search for Products & Services

Within Automotive Transmission & Power Train Parts Manufacturing
Use the form below, then click the “Search” button, or within this industry:
View All Products & Services     View All Products Only     View All Services Only

Search

  

 Keywords
Search for: Both Products & Services  Only Products   Only Services   



    


FEATURED ITEMS

 Products & Services 1 - 5 of 5 
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Caterpillar 3306 Nozzle 8N7005 Caterpillar 3306 Nozzle 8N7005, from BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd
$32.00 - Product
Number Type Needle dia. (mm) Number of Spray hole Application 1 8N7005 4 9 Shanghai Diesel C121 Caterpillar 3306 2 4W7015 4 4 Caterpillar 3204 3 4W7016 4 4 Caterpillar 3208 4 4W7017 4 6 Caterpillar...
Caterpillar Injector 127-8216 Caterpillar Injector 127-8216, from BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd
$0.00 - Service
Injector No. O/R No. Pump Group Engine Serial No. Arrangement No. Application 127-8205 OR8479 　 3114/3116MUI 　 　 　 127-8207 OR8475 　 3114/3116MUI 　 　 　 127-8209 OR8483/OR3742 TE9711 3114/3116MUI 　 　 Wheel...
Cummins Electric Governor 3044196 Cummins Electric Governor 3044196, from BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd
$0.00 - Product
a leading manufacturer and exporter of Pintle Nozzle,which made by topping - machining equipments from Italy and West Europe perform key processing of the injection nozzles. The high performance and reliability...
Fuel Injection Parts Fuel Injection Parts, from BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd
$0.00 - Product
CHINAHANJI PARTS PLANT is ADS Certified and has been specializing in fuel injection manufacture and sales since 1982. Our products include nozzle, elements, delivery valve, head distributor, cam plate,...
HD8821A head rotor HD8821A head rotor, from BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd
$520.00 - Service
Military vehicle M60 Tank Engine system Nozzle: NSN: 2910-00-064-6262 PN:10912481 ADB: 135S-126-7 Fuel Injector Valve Assy: NSN: 2910-01-037-4984 Hydraulic Head: MFR Part NO.: HD8821A Military Part...
Products & Services 1 - 5 of 5 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help