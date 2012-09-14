Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com Caterpillar 3306 Nozzle 8N7005 , from BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd

Number Type Needle dia. (mm) Number of Spray hole Application 1 8N7005 4 9 Shanghai Diesel C121 Caterpillar 3306 2 4W7015 4 4 Caterpillar 3204 3 4W7016 4 4 Caterpillar 3208 4 4W7017 4 6 Caterpillar... Caterpillar Injector 127-8216 , from BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd

Injector No. O/R No. Pump Group Engine Serial No. Arrangement No. Application 127-8205 OR8479 3114/3116MUI 127-8207 OR8475 3114/3116MUI 127-8209 OR8483/OR3742 TE9711 3114/3116MUI Wheel... Cummins Electric Governor 3044196 , from BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd

a leading manufacturer and exporter of Pintle Nozzle,which made by topping - machining equipments from Italy and West Europe perform key processing of the injection nozzles. The high performance and reliability... Fuel Injection Parts , from BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd

CHINAHANJI PARTS PLANT is ADS Certified and has been specializing in fuel injection manufacture and sales since 1982. Our products include nozzle, elements, delivery valve, head distributor, cam plate,... HD8821A head rotor , from BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd

Military vehicle M60 Tank Engine system Nozzle: NSN: 2910-00-064-6262 PN:10912481 ADB: 135S-126-7 Fuel Injector Valve Assy: NSN: 2910-01-037-4984 Hydraulic Head: MFR Part NO.: HD8821A Military Part...


