Cielo-modern sectional sofa Cielo-modern sectional sofa, from kmp furniture
$1,897.00 - Product
Cielo-modern sectional sofa - In nearly everything imaginable, there seems to be two sides to choose from. Vanilla or chocolate. White or black. Liberal or… well, you get the idea. The same is certainly...
Conference Tables and Conference Furniture Provider Conference Tables and Conference Furniture Provider, from 247 Workspace
Service
247 Workspace offers a selection of high quality conference tables and related furniture at affordable prices. Whatever your conference needs, 247 Workspace can help. Feel free to give us a call at 866.941.0588...
Executive chairs Executive chairs, from Indway Interiors (Pvt) Ltd
Product
The Indway executive chair collection is ergonomic, functional and fashionable. Our specially designed executive chairs comes in either leather or fabric upholstery with aluminum casted base and P.U armrests...
Joinery Joinery, from RR Joinery
Service
RR Joinery employs 16 highly skilled craftsmen with over 150 years of combined experience who work both at our dedicated Staines based joiners shop as well as on site at clients premises carrying out installations.
Modular Executive tables Modular Executive tables, from Indway Interiors (Pvt) Ltd
Product
Custom built elegant designs to set the mood for professional sophistication, with a choice of worktop and support. Special designs for conference and reception tables.
Office Chair Provider Office Chair Provider, from 247 Workspace
Service
Looking to furnish your entire office for less? Are you interested in discount office chairs or are you looking to stretch your dollar further with used office chairs? We have a huge selection of computer...
Office Cubicle Provider Office Cubicle Provider, from 247 Workspace
Service
247 Workspace offers a wide selection of high quality office cubicles at affordable prices. Whatever your needs, 247 Workspace can help. Feel free to give us a call at 866.941.0588 to speak with a representative...
Office Desk Provider Office Desk Provider, from 247 Workspace
Service
Office desks that work with your individual space and fit your budget are not always easy to find. At 247 Workspace, we offer both modern and traditional designs and a wide variety of sizes and configurations.
Partition systems Partition systems, from Indway Interiors (Pvt) Ltd
Product
Indway screening and partition systems are fabricated from durable aluminum sections. Screens can be finished in fabric, laminates, perforated metals and translucent materials like glass.
Reception Desk Provider Reception Desk Provider, from 247 Workspace
Service
247 Workspace offers a number of options in lobby and reception furniture, as well as all other types of furnishings you may need for your office. We bring you the highest quality reception desks available...
Products & Services 1 - 10 of 13 Page: 1 | 2 | Next
