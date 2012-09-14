|
|
|
|
FEATURED ITEMS
|
|Products & Services 1 - 10 of 41
|
|
|Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
|
|
|
|
|
aluminum chain,costume chain, from China Yoomay Decorative Chains Co, Ltd.
$0.10 - Product
China YOOMAY decorative chains co;Ltd. gathers ornament production, sales and development as a whole, founded in 1992,,500 odd sets of equipments,12000 floor area and more than 200 personnel including...
|
|
|
|
Atlantic Vase by M.Morales, from Amoretti Brothers
Product
Ceramic by Manuel Morales
In this wonderful high temperature ceramic vase there are fishes ,symbol of abundantia, and prehispanic decorations.
|
|
|
|
Bajrang Bali Hanuman Pendant, from Orosilber.com
$6,500.00 - Product
Exclusive Sterling Silver Bajrangbali Hanuman Gada Pendant for followers, devotees, fans and worshippers of Sankat Mochan Prabhu Bajrangi Hanuman, which is available in Gold, Rose and Silver and studded...
|
|
|
|
ball chain, from China Yoomay Decorative Chains Co, Ltd.
$0.10 - Product
We have many size of ball chains, mainly including BRASS and STEEL material.
Size:
1.5mm
2.3mm
3.2mm
4.0mm
4.5mm
5.0mm
6.0mm
7.0mm
8.0mm
Please feel free to contact with me anytime.
|
|
|
|
ball chain, from China Yoomay Decorative Chains Co, Ltd.
$0.10 - Product
ball chain,used widely in costume ,bag,toy etc
|
|
|
|
Black Copper Pot, from Amoretti Brothers
Product
Copper pot with a black “patina” on its exterior surface that contrasts with the sterling silver inlay of its interior.
Because of this someone said it could be also called “smoking...
|
|
|
|
Black Copper Pot 2, from Amoretti Brothers
Product
This is a copper pot with a black “patina” on its exterior surface that contrasts with the sterling silver inlay of its interior.
Because of this someone said it could be also called “smoking...
|
|
|
|
Blown Engraved Gobelet, from Amoretti Brothers
Product
These gobelets is presented in two motives, with leaves and scales
They are objects of a though beauty
The shape recalls european splendours but the rustic blown glass makes this perfect for country...
|
|
|
|
brass chain,necklace, from China Yoomay Decorative Chains Co, Ltd.
$0.20 - Product
China YOOMAY decorative chains co;Ltd. gathers ornament production, sales and development as a whole, founded in 1992,,500 odd sets of equipments,12000 floor area and more than 200 personnel including...
|
|
|
|
Brooch, from Yiwu Niya Jewelry
Product
Product Name:Brooch
Model Number: 6030706
_____________________________
Detail Description:
1)made of zinc alloy
2)variety of styles and colors available
3)adhere to acryl or CZ jewelry
4)high...
|Products & Services 1 - 10 of 41
|Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | Next
|
|