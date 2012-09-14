PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Jewelry & Silverware Manufacturing
aluminum chain,costume chain aluminum chain,costume chain, from China Yoomay Decorative Chains Co, Ltd.
$0.10 - Product
China YOOMAY decorative chains co;Ltd. gathers ornament production, sales and development as a whole, founded in 1992,,500 odd sets of equipments,12000 floor area and more than 200 personnel including...
Atlantic Vase by M.Morales Atlantic Vase by M.Morales, from Amoretti Brothers
Product
Ceramic by Manuel Morales In this wonderful high temperature ceramic vase there are fishes ,symbol of abundantia, and prehispanic decorations.
Bajrang Bali Hanuman Pendant Bajrang Bali Hanuman Pendant, from Orosilber.com
$6,500.00 - Product
Exclusive Sterling Silver Bajrangbali Hanuman Gada Pendant for followers, devotees, fans and worshippers of Sankat Mochan Prabhu Bajrangi Hanuman, which is available in Gold, Rose and Silver and studded...
ball chain ball chain, from China Yoomay Decorative Chains Co, Ltd.
$0.10 - Product
We have many size of ball chains, mainly including BRASS and STEEL material. Size: 1.5mm 2.3mm 3.2mm 4.0mm 4.5mm 5.0mm 6.0mm 7.0mm 8.0mm Please feel free to contact with me anytime.
ball chain ball chain, from China Yoomay Decorative Chains Co, Ltd.
$0.10 - Product
ball chain,used widely in costume ,bag,toy etc
Black Copper Pot Black Copper Pot, from Amoretti Brothers
Product
Copper pot with a black “patina” on its exterior surface that contrasts with the sterling silver inlay of its interior. Because of this someone said it could be also called “smoking...
Black Copper Pot 2 Black Copper Pot 2, from Amoretti Brothers
Product
This is a copper pot with a black “patina” on its exterior surface that contrasts with the sterling silver inlay of its interior. Because of this someone said it could be also called “smoking...
Blown Engraved Gobelet Blown Engraved Gobelet, from Amoretti Brothers
Product
These gobelets is presented in two motives, with leaves and scales They are objects of a though beauty The shape recalls european splendours but the rustic blown glass makes this perfect for country...
brass chain,necklace brass chain,necklace, from China Yoomay Decorative Chains Co, Ltd.
$0.20 - Product
China YOOMAY decorative chains co;Ltd. gathers ornament production, sales and development as a whole, founded in 1992,,500 odd sets of equipments,12000 floor area and more than 200 personnel including...
Brooch Brooch, from Yiwu Niya Jewelry
Product
Product Name:Brooch Model Number: 6030706 _____________________________ Detail Description: 1)made of zinc alloy 2)variety of styles and colors available 3)adhere to acryl or CZ jewelry 4)high...
