Atlantic Vase by M.Morales , from Amoretti Brothers

Ceramic by Manuel Morales In this wonderful high temperature ceramic vase there are fishes ,symbol of abundantia, and prehispanic decorations.

Black Copper Pot , from Amoretti Brothers

Copper pot with a black “patina” on its exterior surface that contrasts with the sterling silver inlay of its interior. Because of this someone said it could be also called “smoking...

Black Copper Pot 2 , from Amoretti Brothers

This is a copper pot with a black “patina” on its exterior surface that contrasts with the sterling silver inlay of its interior. Because of this someone said it could be also called “smoking...

Blown Engraved Gobelet , from Amoretti Brothers

These gobelets is presented in two motives, with leaves and scales They are objects of a though beauty The shape recalls european splendours but the rustic blown glass makes this perfect for country...

Changing Copper Vase , from Amoretti Brothers

CHANGE COPPER VASE LARGE Classical shape with an enterely natural stunning finísh that changes the warm coulor of copper in a silver raimbow giving to each vase a unique irrepetible look . Perfect...

Changr Copper Bowl , from Amoretti Brothers

CHANGE COPPER BOWL LARGE Classical shape with an enterely natural stunning finísh that changes the warm coulor of copper in a silver raimbow giving to each bowl a unique irrepetible look . Perfect...

Earth Triangles Big Bowl by M.Morales , from Amoretti Brothers

This graceful bowl gets a pleasant contrast between the interior surface and the exterior one that , although with different colors, match perfectly.

Jewelry , from Fiona Creations

Silver,Semi Precious Stones,Fashion,Imitation,Costume,Glass,Beaded & Victorian Jewellery

Perfect Round Copper Vase , from Amoretti Brothers

Enterely handmade , with fire and hammer. This vase with his round shapes, warm color , wrought iron snake closing the neck could stay in a museum of ancient art! Perfect also for an important country...