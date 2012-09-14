|
|
|
|
Atlantic Vase by M.Morales, from Amoretti Brothers
Product
Ceramic by Manuel Morales
In this wonderful high temperature ceramic vase there are fishes ,symbol of abundantia, and prehispanic decorations.
|
|
|
|
Black Copper Pot, from Amoretti Brothers
Product
Copper pot with a black “patina” on its exterior surface that contrasts with the sterling silver inlay of its interior.
Because of this someone said it could be also called “smoking...
|
|
|
|
Black Copper Pot 2, from Amoretti Brothers
Product
This is a copper pot with a black “patina” on its exterior surface that contrasts with the sterling silver inlay of its interior.
Because of this someone said it could be also called “smoking...
|
|
|
|
Blown Engraved Gobelet, from Amoretti Brothers
Product
These gobelets is presented in two motives, with leaves and scales
They are objects of a though beauty
The shape recalls european splendours but the rustic blown glass makes this perfect for country...
|
|
|
|
Changing Copper Vase, from Amoretti Brothers
Product
CHANGE COPPER VASE LARGE
Classical shape with an enterely natural stunning finísh that changes the warm coulor of copper in a silver raimbow giving to each vase a unique irrepetible look .
Perfect...
|
|
|
|
Changr Copper Bowl, from Amoretti Brothers
Product
CHANGE COPPER BOWL LARGE
Classical shape with an enterely natural stunning finísh that changes the warm coulor of copper in a silver raimbow giving to each bowl a unique irrepetible look .
Perfect...
|
|
|
|
Earth Triangles Big Bowl by M.Morales, from Amoretti Brothers
Product
This graceful bowl gets a pleasant contrast between the interior surface and the exterior one that , although with different colors, match perfectly.
|
|
|
|
Jewelry, from Fiona Creations
Product
Silver,Semi Precious Stones,Fashion,Imitation,Costume,Glass,Beaded & Victorian Jewellery
|
|
|
|
Perfect Round Copper Vase, from Amoretti Brothers
Product
Enterely handmade , with fire and hammer.
This vase with his round shapes, warm color , wrought iron snake closing the neck could stay in a museum of ancient art! Perfect also for an important country...
|
|
|
|
Pewter Tray n.1, from Amoretti Brothers
Product
Very elegant pleasant pewter tray.
It is suitable for tradicional interiors
Gift wood box included
Dimensions 61x 30 h 3 /Inc 24x 11,8x h 1,2
Weight Kg 2,8/Lb 6,1