PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search for Products & Services

Within Silverware & Hollowware Manufacturing
Use the form below, then click the “Search” button, or within this industry:
View All Products & Services     View All Products Only     View All Services Only

Search

  

 Keywords
Search for: Both Products & Services  Only Products   Only Services   



    


FEATURED ITEMS

 Products & Services 1 - 10 of 11 
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Atlantic Vase by M.Morales Atlantic Vase by M.Morales, from Amoretti Brothers
Product
Ceramic by Manuel Morales In this wonderful high temperature ceramic vase there are fishes ,symbol of abundantia, and prehispanic decorations.
Black Copper Pot Black Copper Pot, from Amoretti Brothers
Product
Copper pot with a black “patina” on its exterior surface that contrasts with the sterling silver inlay of its interior. Because of this someone said it could be also called “smoking...
Black Copper Pot 2 Black Copper Pot 2, from Amoretti Brothers
Product
This is a copper pot with a black “patina” on its exterior surface that contrasts with the sterling silver inlay of its interior. Because of this someone said it could be also called “smoking...
Blown Engraved Gobelet Blown Engraved Gobelet, from Amoretti Brothers
Product
These gobelets is presented in two motives, with leaves and scales They are objects of a though beauty The shape recalls european splendours but the rustic blown glass makes this perfect for country...
Changing Copper Vase Changing Copper Vase, from Amoretti Brothers
Product
CHANGE COPPER VASE LARGE Classical shape with an enterely natural stunning finísh that changes the warm coulor of copper in a silver raimbow giving to each vase a unique irrepetible look . Perfect...
Changr Copper Bowl Changr Copper Bowl, from Amoretti Brothers
Product
CHANGE COPPER BOWL LARGE Classical shape with an enterely natural stunning finísh that changes the warm coulor of copper in a silver raimbow giving to each bowl a unique irrepetible look . Perfect...
Earth Triangles Big Bowl by M.Morales Earth Triangles Big Bowl by M.Morales, from Amoretti Brothers
Product
This graceful bowl gets a pleasant contrast between the interior surface and the exterior one that , although with different colors, match perfectly.
Jewelry Jewelry, from Fiona Creations
Product
Silver,Semi Precious Stones,Fashion,Imitation,Costume,Glass,Beaded & Victorian Jewellery
Perfect Round Copper Vase Perfect Round Copper Vase, from Amoretti Brothers
Product
Enterely handmade , with fire and hammer. This vase with his round shapes, warm color , wrought iron snake closing the neck could stay in a museum of ancient art! Perfect also for an important country...
Pewter Tray n.1 Pewter Tray n.1, from Amoretti Brothers
Product
Very elegant pleasant pewter tray. It is suitable for tradicional interiors Gift wood box included Dimensions 61x 30 h 3 /Inc 24x 11,8x h 1,2 Weight Kg 2,8/Lb 6,1
Products & Services 1 - 10 of 11 Page: 1 | 2 | Next
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help