Business Service, from Rilson Sealing Material Co., Ltd.
Service
We are glad to provide the business service for agent , distributor and China office .
we are glad to help you to find factories in China and contact with them for you. or we are glad to do distributor...
Copper ring washer kit , hardware assortment, DIY assortment, from Rilson Sealing Material Co., Ltd.
$5.00 - Product
We are leader exporter and supplier for copper ring washer set assortment , and hardware assortment , DIY hardware set .
we can supply the hardware assortment according to customers requestment.
if...
flexible graphite sheet, from Cixi Weilite Sealing Material Co.,LTD
Product
Weilite flexible graphite is made from flake graphite with high carbon content which is gone through chemical treatment, expanding under high temperature and then rolling.It has the characteristics of...
Marine Mechanica Seals, from Norton Wells
Product
SEALS: Norton Wells specialise in the efficient sourcing of genuine replacement mechanical seals from around the world. Representing all the major mechanical seal manufacturers, we offer vessel owners...
mechanical seal, from Aegis Mechanical Seal Co.,Ltd.
$0.00 - Service
manufacturer of mechanical seal,seal and concerned materials SIC.
Please contact Paul Xu
(paul_tsu dot hotmail dot com) or contact Aegis Mechanical Seal Co.,Ltd.
Mechanical seal,SSIC,T.C.,SIC,Carbon, from Aegis Mechanical Seal Co.,Ltd.
$0.00 - Product
Manufacturer of mechanical seal,shaft seal,sealing materials SSIC,SIC,TC from China.
AEGIS MECHANICAL SEAL
www.a-seal.com
info@a-seal.com
Non asbestos sheet, from Cixi Weilite Sealing Material Co.,LTD
Product
Reinforced non asbestos sheet (non asbestos sheet with tinplate core insert tanged or flat)
Non asbestos gasket paper
Polyurethane Bearing Covers, from Applied Urethane Technology, Inc.
Product
Description:
Applied Urethane Technology, Inc. manufactures Polyurethane Bearing Covers of varying sizes, and hardnesses.
We will convert your Bearing into an Idler Roller with a simple Polyurethane...
Rubber cord, o-ring splicing kit , o-ring kits , gland packings, from Rilson Sealing Material Co., Ltd.
$1.50 - Product
RILSON is the major exporter and supplier for rubber & plastic products .
currently we can supply rubber products such like o-rings, o-ring kits ,
rubber
cord, o-ring splicing kit , we are glad...
Rubber o-ring , o-ring cord, rubber cord, o-ring kit, o-ring splicing kit, from Rilson Sealing Material Co., Ltd.
$2.00 - Product
RILSON is the major exporter and supplier for rubber & plastic products . currently we can supply rubber products such like o-rings, o-ring kits , rubber
cord, o-ring splicing kit , we are glad to...
