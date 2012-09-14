PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Brand New Jollysun Branded Red Alto Saxophone With Case. Brand New Jollysun Branded Red Alto Saxophone With Case., from Jadecity Industries Limited
$325.00 - Product
Brand new jollysun red alto saxophone with case. This saxophone has the f# key and it is detachable. This saxophone also has a floral engraving and the brand is engraved in it. This saxophone...
Custom Handcrafted Limited Edition Piano Custom Handcrafted Limited Edition Piano, from Ravenscroft Pianos
$230,000.00 - Product
The Model 220 offers 7' 3" of exhilarating performance. Enormous full bass, clear lush tenor, exquisite singing treble, and tuned rear duplex scaling characterize the meticulously sculpted sound.
Custom Handcrafted Limited Edition Piano Custom Handcrafted Limited Edition Piano, from Ravenscroft Pianos
$280,000.00 - Product
Offering a seemingly endless spectrum of dynamics, our Model 275 - 9' concert grand ostensibly delivers limitless possibilities to the pianist. Titanium string terminations with tuned front and rear duplex...
Drum Set Drum Set, from Beijing Sunrise Musical Instruments Corp., Ltd
Product
Ods90 Ordinary 5piece Drum Set (Cymbal&Throne) Ods101 Economu 5 Piece Drum Set (W/O Cymbal&Throne) Ods201 Professinal 5 Piece Drum Set (W/O Cymbal&Throne) Ods301a High-Grade Of 5 Piece Drum Set Intermediate...
Musical instrumt Bag or case Musical instrumt Bag or case, from Kingstar Int'l Enterprise Ltd
Service
Designed by High end 1680D twill polyester, reinforced rigid plastic sidewalls protection, tridimensional rigid EVA music pockets for multi-storage, stylish Silver metal zipper, Moulded Crossrock™...
Violin Violin, from Beijing Sunrise Musical Instruments Corp., Ltd
$0.00 - Product
Violin Model No. Description Sv1410 1. Student Violin Outfit 2. Press Many-Ply Wood Shell Top &Back 3. Inland Purflings, Maple Fingerboard, Metal 1 Tuner Tailpiece 4. Canvas Covered Styrofoam...
Wind Instrument Wind Instrument, from Beijing Sunrise Musical Instruments Corp., Ltd
$0.00 - Service
No. Unit Price (Fob Xingang Seaport) Description 1. Piccolos P- I8n Piccolo Of C, Hard White-Copper Body & Keys, Nickel Plated, W/Abs Case P-18s Piccolo Of C, Hard White-Copper Body & Keys, Silver...
