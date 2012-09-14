PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
 Products & Services 1 - 10 of 28 

23 Series Heavy duty staple 23 Series Heavy duty staple, from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd
Product
1)Chisel point 2)Galvanized steel wire or copperied steel wire 3)Heavy duty staple:23/6-23/24 4)5000 pcs per box 5)100 box per carton
26/6 5000 Staple 26/6 5000 Staple, from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd
Product
1)Chisel point  2)Galvanized steel wire or copperied steel wire  3)5000 pcs per box  4)100 box per carton
4J SERIES STAPLES 4J SERIES STAPLES, from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd
Product
Gauge : 20 GA.  Crown : 5/32"  Point : Chisel Point  Capacity : 100 Staples/Strip Fit to:MAX  TA-20A/413J, TA-20AR/413J, TA-20AR/422J & TA-35A/422J  Usage:Furniture...
Aluminum Alloy Air Conditioning Wall Brackets Aluminum Alloy Air Conditioning Wall Brackets, from Raducons Impex srl
Product
Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting 3) They are light and have high load strength 4) Very good wear and corrosion feature 5) Material: 6061 T4 ( EN...
B8 staple B8 staple, from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd
Product
1)Specially engineered to stapler up to 50% more paper volume  2)Designed with chisel point tips for maximum penetration power  3)Fits all Stanley-Bostitch B8 staplers  4)Packing:5000pcs/box  5)Leg...
BARBED WIRE MAKING MACHINE BARBED WIRE MAKING MACHINE, from Prem Industrial Corporation
$1.00 - Product
We would like to introduce ourselves as the pioneer manufacturers and exporters of NAILS, BOLTS, BARBED WIRE, WIRE DRAWING, PAPER PINS, GEM CLIPS, STAPPLE PINS, SHOE TACKS, HORSE/ BULLOCK NAILS, WOOD/...
Brad nails Brad nails, from Shaoxing Huasheng Nail Industry Co.,Ltd
Product
Nail Diameter : 18 Gauge  Head & Shank Form : Brad Head & Smooth Shank  Nail Length : 3/8" to 2"  Point : Chisel Point  Capacity : 100 Nails/Strip Fit to:BOSTITCH ...
Cold forging fasteners Cold forging fasteners, from SHINING JINS ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
$1.20 - Product
Shining Jins Enterprise Co., Ltd. engaged in manufacturing and supply precision, high quality cold forged and machined parts to numerous markets in Taiwan. Our production capacity :- General industrial...
Cold forging loud-Speakers part: T-Yoke Cold forging loud-Speakers part: T-Yoke, from SHINING JINS ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
$0.00 - Product
Shining Jins Enterprise Co., Ltd. engaged in manufacturing and supply precision, high quality cold forged and machined parts to numerous markets in Taiwan. Our production capacity :- General industrial...
