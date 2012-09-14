|
|
|
|
Atlantic Vase by M.Morales, from Amoretti Brothers
Product
Ceramic by Manuel Morales
In this wonderful high temperature ceramic vase there are fishes ,symbol of abundantia, and prehispanic decorations.
|
|
|
|
Black Copper Pot, from Amoretti Brothers
Product
Copper pot with a black “patina” on its exterior surface that contrasts with the sterling silver inlay of its interior.
Because of this someone said it could be also called “smoking...
|
|
|
|
Black Copper Pot 2, from Amoretti Brothers
Product
This is a copper pot with a black “patina” on its exterior surface that contrasts with the sterling silver inlay of its interior.
Because of this someone said it could be also called “smoking...
|
|
|
|
Blown Engraved Gobelet, from Amoretti Brothers
Product
These gobelets is presented in two motives, with leaves and scales
They are objects of a though beauty
The shape recalls european splendours but the rustic blown glass makes this perfect for country...
|
|
|
|
Changing Copper Vase, from Amoretti Brothers
Product
CHANGE COPPER VASE LARGE
Classical shape with an enterely natural stunning finísh that changes the warm coulor of copper in a silver raimbow giving to each vase a unique irrepetible look .
Perfect...
|
|
|
|
Changr Copper Bowl, from Amoretti Brothers
Product
CHANGE COPPER BOWL LARGE
Classical shape with an enterely natural stunning finísh that changes the warm coulor of copper in a silver raimbow giving to each bowl a unique irrepetible look .
Perfect...
|
|
|
|
Earth Triangles Big Bowl by M.Morales, from Amoretti Brothers
Product
This graceful bowl gets a pleasant contrast between the interior surface and the exterior one that , although with different colors, match perfectly.
|
|
|
|
Fridge Magnets, from Siam HomeTec Limited Partnership
Product
Fridge Magnets are available in Resin or Plaster. We can also designed to your specification.For quotation and catalogue request Contact us on email: siamtec@poppymail.com or at our address
|
|
|
|
Hand Hammered Singing Bowls, from Cottage Craft
$15.00 - Product
This is Hammered (beaten) singing bowl carefully hammered and brought into rounded shape to produce high quality sound
Size : 20 cm (dia)
Weight : 1100 gms
|
|
|
|
Perfect Round Copper Vase, from Amoretti Brothers
Product
Enterely handmade , with fire and hammer.
This vase with his round shapes, warm color , wrought iron snake closing the neck could stay in a museum of ancient art! Perfect also for an important country...