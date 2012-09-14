ACT , from Christina International High School

Product

CIHS offers free SAT and ACT prep classes to all enrolled students and to non-enrolled military families. Call 1.877.211.4870 for details.

AP Advanced Placement Classes , from Christina International High School

Product

Christina International High School offers 20 AP classes approved by the College Board for advanced placement. These online classes are self-paced and a great way to earn college credits. For more information,...

Auditory Processing Remediation , from Anna's House, LLC

Service

Anna's House (www.annashousellc.com) provides Auditory Processing Remediation through the use of a Listening Fitness progrm (www.listeningfitness.com). Children benefit from better learning,...

CATCH , from Flaghouse

Service

CATCH (Coordinated Approach to Child Health) Seeks to affect children’s attitudes and behaviors towards nutrition and physical activity. In the largest school-based health promotion study that...

Computer Training For Children Featuring The Imagine Tomorrow Program , from Computer Kiddies of Manalapan

Service

About our ImagineTomorrow TM programs for young learners We offer child care activity sessions provided by the ImagineTomorrowTM software package. The ImagineTomorrow programs help to boost confidence,...

Computer Training Programs for older children and adults , from Computer Kiddies of Manalapan

Service

Programs for older children and adults In addition to the ImagineTomorrowTM programs for young learners, we also offer customized training and educational programs for grade school children, middle...

Credit Recovery , from Christina International High School

Product

CIHS also offers 28 Credit Recovery classes for both middle and high school students that are self-paced, allowing for early completion. Students work only on what they don't know, allowing for greater...

Do It Yourself CD Kit , from Safe Kids Card of NJ

$24.95 - Product

The ultimate identification CD ID can now be done in the privacy of your home. If our full service is "too much information" that you prefer to keep to yourself then our new Do It Yourself kit...

ESL & ELL , from Christina International High School

Product

CIHS offers a number of ESL and ELL learning opportunities all online. Call 1.877.211.4870 for details.