ACT, from Christina International High School
Product
CIHS offers free SAT and ACT prep classes to all enrolled students and to non-enrolled military families. Call 1.877.211.4870 for details.
AP Advanced Placement Classes, from Christina International High School
Product
Christina International High School offers 20 AP classes approved by the College Board for advanced placement. These online classes are self-paced and a great way to earn college credits. For more information,...
Auditory Processing Remediation, from Anna's House, LLC
Service
Anna's House (www.annashousellc.com) provides Auditory Processing Remediation through the use of a Listening Fitness progrm (www.listeningfitness.com). Children benefit from better learning,...
CATCH, from Flaghouse
Service
CATCH (Coordinated Approach to Child Health)
Seeks to affect children’s attitudes and behaviors towards nutrition and physical activity. In the largest school-based health promotion study that...
Computer Training Programs for older children and adults, from Computer Kiddies of Manalapan
Service
Programs for older children and adults
In addition to the ImagineTomorrowTM programs for young learners, we also offer customized training and educational programs for grade school children, middle...
Credit Recovery, from Christina International High School
Product
CIHS also offers 28 Credit Recovery classes for both middle and high school students that are self-paced, allowing for early completion. Students work only on what they don't know, allowing for greater...
Do It Yourself CD Kit, from Safe Kids Card of NJ
$24.95 - Product
The ultimate identification CD ID can now be done in the privacy of your home. If our full service is "too much information" that you prefer to keep to yourself then our new Do It Yourself kit...
ESL & ELL, from Christina International High School
Product
CIHS offers a number of ESL and ELL learning opportunities all online. Call 1.877.211.4870 for details.
High School Completion, from Christina International High School
Product
"Finish Now" - Students that have completed high school but have not graduated may be eligible to earn their high school diploma by transferring to Christina International High School and completing...