|
|
|
|
|
30 Hour LSAT Prep Course, from Alpha Score Seminars Inc.
$389.00 - Service
Alpha-Score offers a comprehensive 30 Hour LSAT Prep course for $389. We will help you score higher and help you get into the Law School of your choice. All of our ...
|
|
|
|
48 Hour LSAT Prep Course, from Alpha Score Seminars Inc.
$589.00 - Service
Alpha-Score offers a comprehensive 48 Hour LSAT Prep Course for $$589. We will help you score higher and help you get into the Law School of your choice. All of our courses are taught by the highest caliber...
|
|
|
|
ACT, from Christina International High School
Product
CIHS offers free SAT and ACT prep classes to all enrolled students and to non-enrolled military families. Call 1.877.211.4870 for details.
|
|
|
|
|
AP Advanced Placement Classes, from Christina International High School
Product
Christina International High School offers 20 AP classes approved by the College Board for advanced placement. These online classes are self-paced and a great way to earn college credits. For more information,...
|
|
|
|
Aromatherapy, from JEMiner Consultant
$80.00 - Service
Aromatherapy
Touch treatments with essential oils
Aromatic massage
Consultation
Workshops
|
|
|
|
Aromatic Pamper Party, from JEMiner Consultant
$60.00 - Service
Aromatic Pamper Party
The hostess' guest will experience:
Facials, hand masques, mini massages and touch therapy using various aromatic skin care products.
Demonstrations...
|
|
|
|
Beginner Violin Play Alongs, Suzuki book 1 and more, from StringsAlong.com
$10.00 - Product
Beginner Violin Lessons
Online Play Alongs with Video Accompaniment
You will Accelerate your learning naturally because while playing w/ the pros you'll
Be led by master musicians every practice!
Grow...
|
|
|
|
BID MAGNET, from PajamaExecutive.com
$124.95 - Product
3 DVD'S AND 3 SOFTWARE APPLICATIONS
WRITTEN BY ME!
I do things differently than every other successful ebay seller,
so it only makes sense that I would create a package that
"STANDS OUT OF THE CROWD".
I...