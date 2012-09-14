Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

LOH , from Lift-Off Pipe Supports

The LOH range of supports cater specifically for line supports between 1" and 4". Materials of manufacture range from Carbon Fiber, Fiber Composites and various metals and alloys, depending on...

LOR (Lift-Off Rest). , from Lift-Off Pipe Supports

Lift-Off Pipe Supports has recently supplied our 6 and 8 LOR range of pipe supports to a well know pipeline operating company with excellent results. The client is very impressed with the support as they...

Alternative Positioning , from Leica Geosystems Mining

Leica Geosystems Mining offers the latest and best technology that will integrate with, support and assist your existing mine management solutions. The Leica Jigsaw Positioning System (Jps) is the world's...

Business Intelligence and Reporting , from Leica Geosystems Mining

Leica Jsoftware includes a variety of fully interchangeable modules that are based on the one, standard Jmineops platform. Optimization algorithms actively work to reduce shovel hanging and truck queuing...

Business Process Consulting , from Global Integrated Solutions

We offer consulting services in relation to your business processes and help your mining operation remove inefficiencies and redundancies. Our employees have decades of hands-on experience in both corporate...

Consulting , from Bayphase Ltd

Overview: Consultancy forms the backbone of our practice, supported by mapping & data services, report publication, and training services. We cater primarily to the upstream sector carrying out reservoir...

Durasoil , from Soilworks, LLC

Durasoil® is a revolutionary state-of-the-art innovation; engineered for today’s challenging dust control needs. This ultra-pure, synthetic organic fluid is formulated to meet the highest standards of...

Fleet Management and Production Optimization , from Leica Geosystems Mining

Leica Jigsaw is the benchmark resource for: - business intelligence and reporting - fleet management and production optimization - high precision guidance - autonomous control - alternative positioning Leica...

High Precision Guidance , from Leica Geosystems Mining

For high precision guidance, look no further. Leica J2guidance seamlessly integrates with the Jfleet FMS providing additional guidance, optimization and reporting functionality. The hardware platform is...