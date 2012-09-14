PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search for Products & Services

Within Electric Power Generation, Transmission & Distribution
Use the form below, then click the “Search” button, or within this industry:
View All Products & Services     View All Products Only     View All Services Only

Search

  

 Keywords
Search for: Both Products & Services  Only Products   Only Services   


 Industry Name (Hold the <CTRL> button to select more than one)

    


FEATURED ITEMS

 Products & Services 1 - 8 of 8 
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Aquarius Aquarius, from Power & Water Systems Consultants Ltd
Product
Overview Program AQUARIUS has been developed by PWSC to simulate and optimise the operation of integrated water resource and power supply systems. It has been specifically designed to provide: detailed...
Home Energy Review Home Energy Review, from Krystal Planet Corporation
$100.00 - Service
Have a certified energy consultant perform a proprietary Home Energy Review (available only from Krystal Planet) over the phone in 10 minutes (or in person if you wish) to determine possible energy savings...
Krystal Hydrogen System Krystal Hydrogen System, from Krystal Planet Corporation
$150,000.00 - Product
The world's 1st turnkey Home Hydrogen system produces enough power from solar (and wind if possible in your area) to power 100% of a typical energy efficient US home plus make enough extra hydrogen - from...
wind turbine 10KW wind turbine 10KW, from Huarui Wind Energy
Product
wind turbine 10KW: Rated power(W): 10KW Max. output power (W): 14KW Output DC voltage (V) : 240 or 360 Start wind speed (m/s): 3 Rated wind speed (m/s): 10 Over speed protection : Auto program control...
wind turbine 200W wind turbine 200W, from Huarui Wind Energy
Product
wind turbine, wind generatorRated Power: 200W Output Voltages: 12V or 24V Rotor Diameter: 2.2m Start-up Wind Speed: 3m/s (10.8kph) Rated Wind Speed: 8m/s (28.8kph) Max. Wind Speed: 44m/s (144kph) Weight:...
wind turbine 2KW wind turbine 2KW, from Huarui Wind Energy
Product
wind turbine 2000W: 1. Rotor diameter: 5.8M 2. Start wind speed(m/s): 4 3. Blade: 3 PCS 4. Blade materials: FRP complex resin 5. Adjustment speed: lateral misalignment 6. Rated wind speed: 10M/S 7. Rated...
wind turbine 400W wind turbine 400W, from Huarui Wind Energy
Product
Rated Power: 400W Output Voltage: 12V & 24V Rotor Diameter: 1.4m Start-up Wind Speed: 2.4m/s Rated Wind Speed: 12.5m/s Max. Wind Speed: 60m/s Controller output: 12VDC& 24VDC, 400W Net Weight:...
wind turbine 5KW wind turbine 5KW, from Huarui Wind Energy
Product
wind turbine 5KW: Rated power(W): 5KW Max. output power (W): 7KW Output DC voltage (V) : 240 Start wind speed (m/s): 3 Rated wind speed (m/s): 10 Over speed protection : Auto program control...
Products & Services 1 - 8 of 8 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help