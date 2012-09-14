|
|
|
|
Home Energy Review, from Krystal Planet Corporation
$100.00 - Service
Have a certified energy consultant perform a proprietary Home Energy Review (available only from Krystal Planet) over the phone in 10 minutes (or in person if you wish) to determine possible energy savings...
|
|
|
|
Krystal Hydrogen System, from Krystal Planet Corporation
$150,000.00 - Product
The world's 1st turnkey Home Hydrogen system produces enough power from solar (and wind if possible in your area) to power 100% of a typical energy efficient US home plus make enough extra hydrogen - from...
|
|
|
|
wind turbine 10KW, from Huarui Wind Energy
Product
wind turbine 10KW: Rated power(W): 10KW Max. output power (W): 14KW Output DC voltage (V) : 240 or 360 Start wind speed (m/s): 3 Rated wind speed (m/s): 10 Over speed protection : Auto program control...
|
|
|
|
wind turbine 200W, from Huarui Wind Energy
Product
wind turbine, wind generatorRated Power: 200W Output Voltages: 12V or 24V Rotor Diameter: 2.2m Start-up Wind Speed: 3m/s (10.8kph) Rated Wind Speed: 8m/s (28.8kph) Max. Wind Speed: 44m/s (144kph) Weight:...
|
|
|
|
wind turbine 2KW, from Huarui Wind Energy
Product
wind turbine 2000W: 1. Rotor diameter: 5.8M 2. Start wind speed(m/s): 4 3. Blade: 3 PCS 4. Blade materials: FRP complex resin 5. Adjustment speed: lateral misalignment 6. Rated wind speed: 10M/S 7. Rated...
|
|
|
|
wind turbine 400W, from Huarui Wind Energy
Product
Rated Power: 400W
Output Voltage: 12V & 24V
Rotor Diameter: 1.4m
Start-up Wind Speed: 2.4m/s
Rated Wind Speed: 12.5m/s
Max. Wind Speed: 60m/s
Controller output: 12VDC& 24VDC, 400W
Net Weight:...
|
|
|
|
wind turbine 5KW, from Huarui Wind Energy
Product
wind turbine 5KW:
Rated power(W): 5KW
Max. output power (W): 7KW
Output DC voltage (V) : 240
Start wind speed (m/s): 3
Rated wind speed (m/s): 10
Over speed protection : Auto program control...