Kevin Jonas & Wife Danielle Talk “Married to Jonas,” Keeping It Real & How He Got the Girl

Kevin & Danielle Jonas

Step aside Bill and Giuliana. The next celeb couple looking to do right in the reality-show stratosphere is none other than the eldest member of the hugely successful Jonas Brothers, Kevin, 24, and his New Jersey-bred wife, Danielle, 25. Although the couple, married since 2009, is no longer in the getting-to-know-you phase of their relationship, they admit that starring on their 10-episode, half-hour series, Married to Jonas (premiering August 19 at 10pm ET/PT on E!), has brought them closer together. The show, set in New Jersey, focuses on Kevin and Dani’s (her preferred nickname) relationship with each other, and their relationships with their respective families, goofy in-laws included. Will they attempt a second season if the show is a hit? That remains to be seen. But the down-to-earth couple, who have an adorable tendency to finish off each other’s sentences, seem ready to prove some of their naysayers wrong (“I just hope people see who I really am,” says Dani) about life in the spotlight, marrying young, and maintaining a normal relationship in a very un-normal industry.

PR.com (Jessica Radloff): Was the show your idea, or was it something that E! brought to your attention?

Kevin Jonas: It was an interesting situation. I was having discussions about hosting, and when I was meeting with everyone [at E!], they said, “Hey, would you ever consider this?” Dani and I talked about it for a couple days, and said, “You know, let’s see what it’s like.” [Obviously] we did it and we had a good time doing it, and learned a bit more about ourselves too. Plus, we’re doing it with our families, so it’s not like it’s just two people stuck in a room driving each other nuts. It has been a very fun and interesting journey.

PR.com: Dani, I was struck by an interesting statement that Lisa Berger, President of Entertainment Programming at E!, made about you and the show. She said, “Danielle is living a true Cinderella story after marrying into pop royalty, partnering in Kevin’s larger-than-life career and becoming a “Jonas,” a name synonymous with hit music and a worldwide fan base.” Did that bother you from the viewpoint of wanting to be seen as your own person, and also letting people know that Kevin is lucky to have you too?

Danielle Jonas: No, because I know that he knows that he’s lucky (laughs)! And also, marrying him... we work so well. I don’t need for everyone to know me, or to know me as much as they know him. I feel like, I just want to see his goals come out and his career be huge. It doesn’t bother me, because I want it to be about him.

Kevin Jonas: I know I’m very lucky.

PR.com: Dani, what’s the question that fans ask you most about Kevin?

Danielle Jonas: Wow. I think it would be if he plays guitar for me at home. [Before you ask], yes, he plays the guitar a lot, especially when he’s not watching his TV show, [but] I’m watching mine. Then he wants to come out with his guitar and play (laughs).

Danielle, Kevin & the Jonas Family on Married to Jonas

PR.com: Ok, so spill. Kevin, what TV show do you watch, and how about you, Dani?

Danielle Jonas: I watch Say Yes to the Dress a lot.

Kevin Jonas: A lot is an understatement!

Danielle Jonas: (Laughs)

Kevin Jonas: I like the show, Suits, and Opening Act, which is really cool. And Duck Dynasty.

PR.com: Which former or current reality TV show couple did you most want your show to resemble?

Danielle Jonas: Well, the people we most wanted it to resemble...

Kevin Jonas: Giuliana Rancic.

Danielle Jonas: Yes, Giuliana and Bill.

Kevin Jonas: They’re great. We actually saw her recently and she said, look, if you go into it with an open mind, it really can be a positive and bring you together because you talk about things. Sometimes you just let things blow past because you don’t want to create an issue. You don’t want to have to deal with certain things, but shows like this make you talk about it and it really allows you to come to common ground and learn more about yourself.

PR.com: And what show you did not want yours to be like?

Danielle Jonas: The Jersey Housewives!

Kevin Jonas: We give Jersey a good name though [on our series], let’s put it that way (laughs).

PR.com: You both met on a family vacation in the Bahamas. But Kevin, considering your popularity, how does that happen that anyone could have access to you? I feel like in situations like those, you’re kind of blocked off from everybody else.

Kevin Jonas: At the time, it was early enough in our career that we weren’t really in a place where people were coming up to us. Dani and I met in May, 2007 and that was before the Hannah Montana episode, before our TV show, and before all of it happened with Disney. Then things started to change with the Jonas Brothers, but it was not anywhere near what it was about to become. When I met Danielle, I was the one that was pursuing her most of the time and I didn’t want her out of my sight. She actually ran away twice.

Danielle Jonas: He lived in LA, and I was on family vacation. I thought, I’m never going to see this kid again, so why would I spend time away from my family while we’re on vacation? I was like, “why should I waste my time?” (Laughs)

Danielle & Kevin Jonas

PR.com: Which probably turned him on even more! He’s thinking, “Now I gotta work for this!”

Kevin Jonas: Yeah, exactly!

Danielle Jonas: My older sister gave him my number.

Kevin Jonas: I had to get her number through the sister, can you believe that?!

PR.com: Well, Dani, since things have obviously worked out, what's the secret to nabbing a guy like Kevin and making a young marriage work?

Danielle Jonas: Just be yourself and show them who you really are. Also, don’t always be available when they call! They think you have other things to do!

PR.com: Kevin, what attracted you most to Dani?

Kevin Jonas: When I first met her, it was a quick interaction. When I saw her the next day, I noticed she had a flower in her hair and it was all done up and pretty, and I thought, “Gosh, every time I see Danielle, her hair looks so pretty, it’s like someone did it.” And she was the one who always did it. It just looked like she always took care of herself. She always presented herself in a good way, and that just really attracted me. It was an attraction at first sight.

Danielle Jonas: And what about my personality?

Kevin Jonas: I didn’t know your personality yet! But then I found out you had a great personality too!

PR.com: Everyone seems to be asking you guys about kids, but you're only 25 (Danielle) and 24 (Kevin)? Why the rush?

Kevin Jonas: So many people have said that to us, like, “you’re so young, why the rush to get married?” but honestly, from the minute we met to the minute we got married, we wanted to do things our way. We’ll do kids in our time as well.

Danielle Jonas: Our parents, especially Kevin’s, had kids when they were really young, and they got to run around with them a lot, being in their 20s. Then, when they (Kevin and his brothers) are teenagers, I see his Mom enjoying them just as much being older. It’s like a toss up. It’s whenever God has it in store for you because you either have them young and enjoy running around, or have them later, and enjoy each other’s company alone while you’re young.

PR.com: Which one of you wears the pants in the relationship?

Kevin Jonas: I think we each have a leg in the pants.

PR.com: Smart answer! Ok, now let’s have a little fill-in-the-blank fun. Dani, fill in the blank: I know to leave Kevin alone when he…

Danielle Jonas: …is in the studio.

PR.com: Kevin, fill in the blank: My wife secretly hates it when I…

Danielle & Kevin Jonas & the Deleasa Family

Kevin Jonas: …talk too much! No, just kidding. When I leave my clothes on the floor.

PR.com: Danielle, fill in the blank: The way to Kevin's heart is…

Danielle Jonas: …with chocolate. M&M’s actually. Peanut Butter M&M’s.

PR.com: And good hair!

Danielle Jonas: Yes, chocolate and good hair! Perfect!

Kevin Jonas: Chocolate and good hair, that’s what I look forward to (laughs)!

PR.com: Kevin, fill in the blank: I love to make my wife happy by…

Kevin Jonas: …always trying to surprise her.

PR.com: Dani, what’s the best surprise he’s ever given you or pulled off?

Danielle Jonas: The proposal! He surprised me at my front door!

PR.com: Your parents play a big part in this series. How close are they to each other in real life, and how often does everyone get together?

Danielle Jonas: Unfortunately, not that much.

Kevin Jonas: Sadly, my family is not living here in New Jersey, but when we do get together, it’s really nice. It’s a great dynamic. Lots of loud voices and opinions, but it all works out!

PR.com: Dani, when you first introduced your parents to Kevin's family, did they know who the Jonas Brothers were, and did you have to lay out any ground rules?

Danielle Jonas: No, I think we were all really... it was kind of normal. I don’t think my family or [I] got that they’re the Jonas Brothers. He’s just Kevin.

PR.com: You are in your last week of filming the first season. What is the ultimate goal when the first season concludes its run? What do you most hope for from either fans or the network?

Danielle Jonas: For me, I’d like people to know who I really am, because people read things and think they know my personality or what I’m about, or why I married Kevin. I just hope people see who I really am and really love him for who he is as Kevin, and not Kevin from the Jonas Brothers.

Kevin Jonas: I think just being able to show who we are as a couple. We live in a pretty interesting world, and have a lot of great things going on, but we always find time to take care of our family and be with each other.

PR.com: Has the experience been what you expected?

Danielle Jonas: I never expected anything like this (laughs). It was definitely a shock, and we’ll miss the people that are here with us every day.

Kevin & Danielle Jonas

Kevin Jonas: It’s crazy. You know, you go into this with an open heart and an open mind. We told each other, “If we’re going to do this, we’re going to be honest right from the get go.” That was our goal. And we wanted people to be able to see who we were right away. That was important, and I think that’s what you’re going to get from our show.

PR.com: Was it hard to get used to the cameras around all the time?

Danielle Jonas: Yeah, [but] I think it would be weird if I was used to it. But it was a good experience.

PR.com: Would you guys do a second season, or are you just waiting to see how the first one plays out?

Kevin Jonas: I think we’re just waiting to see... who knows what the future has in store?

PR.com: Finally, Kevin, I want you to describe Dani in three words…

Kevin Jonas: Sweet, beautiful and gracious.

PR.com: And Danielle, do the same for Kevin…

Danielle Jonas: Wow. Very loving, crazy (laughs), and very generous.

“Married to Jonas” premieres August 19, 2012 at 10pm ET/PT on E!

Follow Kevin and Danielle on Twitter at @KevinJonas and @DanielleJonas.



