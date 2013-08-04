Articles

New Guidelines Lead to a Better User Experience with Press Releases

New Guidelines Lead to a Better User Experience with Press Releases

Nowadays the SEO world is abuzz about content marketing. Many of the best practice link-building techniques of yesteryear are no longer...

August 04, 2013 - By Jason Manheim

5 Steps to Jumpstart Your Social Media Strategy

5 Steps to Jumpstart Your Social Media Strategy

We've all seen lists for things you need to be doing on social media - engage, listen, communicate, etc., right? Well I don't know about...

September 26, 2012 - By Andrew Krebs-Smith, President of Social Fulcrum

Kevin Jonas & Wife Danielle Talk "Married to Jonas," Keeping It Real & How He Got the Girl

Kevin Jonas & Wife Danielle Talk "Married to Jonas," Keeping It Real & How He Got the Girl

Step aside Bill and Giuliana. The next celeb couple looking to do right in the reality-show stratosphere is none other than the eldest...

August 09, 2012 - By Jessica Radloff

Meghan McCain Talks Life on the Road as a Socially Liberal Republican

Meghan McCain Talks Life on the Road as a Socially Liberal Republican

Meghan McCain has been on a lengthy media tour promoting her latest book, America, You Sexy Bitch: A Love Letter to Freedom. The book’s.

June 26, 2012 - By Allison Kugel, Senior Editor

Rock of Ages - Movie Review

Rock of Ages - Movie Review

When a critically acclaimed and commercially popular Broadway musical is adapted for the big screen, theater audiences who are in-the-know..

June 15, 2012 - By Anthony Archis

Kathy Hilton on Family, Fashion & Her New Collection of Special Occasion Dresses

Kathy Hilton on Family, Fashion & Her New Collection of Special Occasion Dresses

Kathy Hilton has spent decades splitting her time among the New York and Beverly Hills social set and overseeing the happenings among her.

June 04, 2012 - By Allison Kugel, Senior Editor

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Discusses His PBS Docu-Series, "Finding Your Roots"

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Discusses His PBS Docu-Series, "Finding Your Roots"

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. is an award-winning author, educator, historian, and Ivy League professor of African-American studies. As an...

May 29, 2012 - By Allison Kugel, Senior Editor

Men In Black 3 - Movie Review

Men In Black 3 - Movie Review

Men In Black 3 resumes the adventures of Agent J (Will Smith) and Agent K (Tommy Lee Jones). The original Men in Black serves to introduce Agent...

May 23, 2012 - By Anthony Archis

Danny Masterson Stars in Men At Work on TBS, Talks That '70s Show & Married Life with Bijou Phillips

Danny Masterson Stars in Men At Work on TBS, Talks That '70s Show & Married Life with Bijou Phillips

After an eight year run on the uber-career launching pad titled, That '70s Show, Danny Masterson returns to series television this month..

May 21, 2012 - By Allison Kugel, Senior Editor

Jesse Metcalfe Shares Inside Stories from the New Dallas on TNT

Jesse Metcalfe Shares Inside Stories from the New Dallas on TNT

Jesse Metcalfe stars in the new TNT drama, Dallas, a 2012 reboot of the iconic 1980s primetime soap that captured television audiences by.

May 10, 2012 - By Allison Kugel, Senior Editor

Kristin Chenoweth Talks Sacrificing for Success, Southern Christian Women & Going Home Again on Tour

Kristin Chenoweth Talks Sacrificing for Success, Southern Christian Women & Going Home Again on Tour

That sparkling smile, angelic voice and disarming mid-western speech lilt; think you know Kristin Chenoweth? Think again. In my interview.

April 17, 2012 - By Allison Kugel, Senior Editor

Mike Tyson Shares His Undisputed Truth & Unrelenting Humor with PR.com

Mike Tyson Shares His Undisputed Truth & Unrelenting Humor with PR.com

Mike Tyson earned his iconic status in the late eighties as boxing’s undisputed World Heavyweight Champion. He defended his title...

April 12, 2012 - By Allison Kugel, Senior Editor

Shannen Doherty Talks Life Lessons: "I've Not Always Been the Most Diplomatic Human Being"

Shannen Doherty Talks Life Lessons: "I've Not Always Been the Most Diplomatic Human Being"

Shannen Doherty has a hearty laugh that emanates from a voice brimming with raspy confidence. Her hard-earned philosophical prowess is...

April 09, 2012 - By Allison Kugel, Senior Editor

Megan Hilty: From Broadway's Bombshell to Channeling Marilyn Monroe on NBC's Smash

Megan Hilty: From Broadway's Bombshell to Channeling Marilyn Monroe on NBC's Smash

Megan Hilty plays the seductive, self-doubting Ivy Lynn on NBC’s new water cooler hit, Smash. Hilty is part of a new breed of...

April 04, 2012 - By Allison Kugel, Senior Editor

Mirror Mirror - Movie Review

Mirror Mirror - Movie Review

A recurring theme in 21st century cinema is that of remaking classic stories, or in the case of the film, Mirror Mirror, re-imagining. The..

March 30, 2012 - By Anthony Archis

Filmmaker Margret Ericsdottir & Kate Winslet Shine a Light on Non-Verbal Autism with Golden Hat Foundation

Filmmaker Margret Ericsdottir & Kate Winslet Shine a Light on Non-Verbal Autism with Golden Hat Foundation

The Golden Hat Foundation is a non-profit organization founded by Icelandic filmmaker Margret Ericsdottir and Oscar winning actress Kate..

March 28, 2012 - By Allison Kugel, Senior Editor

Cheryl Burke Dishes on Dancing With The Stars Partner William Levy & What Makes Her Feel Passionate

Cheryl Burke Dishes on Dancing With The Stars Partner William Levy & What Makes Her Feel Passionate

Known for her smile and indefinable energy on the dance floor, Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke has distinguished herself as one of.

March 26, 2012 - By Allison Kugel, Senior Editor

21 Jump Street - Movie Review

21 Jump Street - Movie Review

21 Jump Street is the latest television series to be adapted into a major motion picture with A-list stars in the leading roles. When you see a...

March 16, 2012 - By Anthony Archis

CNN's Sanjay Gupta: An Intimate Interview with The World's Doctor

CNN's Sanjay Gupta: An Intimate Interview with The World's Doctor

CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta. We hear his name announced on CNN and our bleary politically-fatigued minds and...

March 12, 2012 - By Allison Kugel, Senior Editor

GCB's Miriam Shor: Just a Nice Jewish Girl Playing a Good Christian B...

GCB's Miriam Shor: Just a Nice Jewish Girl Playing a Good Christian B...

Actress Miriam Shor has a bold personality punctuated by dry wit and fearless opinions. She and I had a blast dissecting the social...

March 07, 2012 - By Allison Kugel, Senior Editor

Public Relations: Journey from Traditional Media Outreach to Internet & Social Media

Public Relations: Journey from Traditional Media Outreach to Internet & Social Media

So much has changed since I began working as a publicist over a decade ago. Publicity had a completely different landscape, terrain and...

February 28, 2012 - By Liza Anderson, President of Anderson Group Public Relations

Victoria's Secret Angel Doutzen Kroes Talks Getting Gorgeous & Giving Back with Dance4Life

Victoria's Secret Angel Doutzen Kroes Talks Getting Gorgeous & Giving Back with Dance4Life

Supermodel and Victoria’s Secret Angel, Doutzen Kroes, took a break from her schedule to chat with me about new motherhood, staying fit.

February 16, 2012 - By Allison Kugel, Senior Editor

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island - Movie Review

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island - Movie Review

Family-friendly adventures like Journey 2: The Mysterious Island typically don’t play well with everyone. Kids tend to love them while...

February 11, 2012 - By Anthony Archis

Camila Alves: Matthew McConaughey's Bride-to-Be Gives Us the Scoop on Her Muxo Handbag Line

Camila Alves: Matthew McConaughey's Bride-to-Be Gives Us the Scoop on Her Muxo Handbag Line

Beautiful Brazilian model and couture handbag designer, Camila Alves, is perhaps most widely known for romping around in Malibu with her..

February 09, 2012 - By Allison Kugel, Senior Editor

Cougar Town is Back on ABC & Busy Philipps Fills Us in

Cougar Town is Back on ABC & Busy Philipps Fills Us in

Playing the young, carefree foil of the cast of ABC’s Cougar Town is an effortless undertaking for comedic actress, Busy Philipps. Known.

February 02, 2012 - By Allison Kugel, Senior Editor

Sherri Shepherd: What She's Learned from Her Co-Hosts at The View & Making Katherine Heigl Laugh on Set

Sherri Shepherd: What She's Learned from Her Co-Hosts at The View & Making Katherine Heigl Laugh on Set

Sherri Shepherd is a testament to overcoming life's personal obstacles to achieve professional success. Shepherd's strict religious...

January 26, 2012 - By Allison Kugel, Senior Editor

Elle Macpherson: Unabashed Passion, Ageless Beauty & Creating the Next Fashion Star

Elle Macpherson: Unabashed Passion, Ageless Beauty & Creating the Next Fashion Star

Elle Macpherson, the toned and tanned athletic girl from Australia who rose to supermodel glory with five Sports Illustrated Swimsuit...

December 20, 2011 - By Allison Kugel, Senior Editor

Peter Facinelli Talks Producing His First Indie Film, Loosies, Nurse Jackie, & Almost Passing on Twilight

Peter Facinelli Talks Producing His First Indie Film, Loosies, Nurse Jackie, & Almost Passing on Twilight

Italian good looks punctuated by piercing blue eyes have given actor Peter Facinelli legions of female fans. Facinelli’s preference for.

December 12, 2011 - By Allison Kugel, Senior Editor

Chelsea Lately's Heather McDonald Shares Banter on Chelsea Handler, Kim Kardashian & Pop Culture Absurdity

Chelsea Lately's Heather McDonald Shares Banter on Chelsea Handler, Kim Kardashian & Pop Culture Absurdity

It’s an unselfconscious sense of humor that has made Heather McDonald one of the most talked about of Chelsea Handler’s band of...

November 25, 2011 - By Allison Kugel, Senior Editor

Arthur Christmas - Movie Review

Arthur Christmas - Movie Review

Christmas themed movies are subject to a certain cinematic stigma of being considered kitschy, and generally, only enjoyable around the...

November 22, 2011 - By Anthony Archis

Shaquille O'Neal Talks Kobe Bryant, Pat Riley & NBA Politics: "I Did It My Way"

Shaquille O'Neal Talks Kobe Bryant, Pat Riley & NBA Politics: "I Did It My Way"

Shaquille O’Neal boasts one of the most impressive playing records in the history of the NBA. Shaq’s Midas touch began in 1992 when...

November 11, 2011 - By Allison Kugel, Senior Editor

An Inside Look at Book Publishing & Literary Marketing in a Digital World

An Inside Look at Book Publishing & Literary Marketing in a Digital World

F. Scott Fitzgerald once said, "You don't write because you want to say something, you write because you have something to say." These...

November 02, 2011 - By Jessica Barraco, PR Manager for Bookperk at HarperCollins

Anonymous - Movie Review

Anonymous - Movie Review

Anonymous is a film that tackles a universally recognized and accepted paradigm and calls it false, leading to some measure of extreme reaction.

October 28, 2011 - By Anthony Archis

Moneyball - Movie Review

Moneyball - Movie Review

As a general rule, sports movies have more to do with the action on the field than the front office. Moneyball, starring Brad Pitt, is the..

September 23, 2011 - By Anthony Archis

Jenna Dewan Tatum Defends NBC's The Playboy Club: "See Our Show First" Before You Judge It...

Jenna Dewan Tatum Defends NBC's The Playboy Club: "See Our Show First" Before You Judge It...

Jenna Dewan Tatum will star as sultry Bunny Janie in NBC’s new controversial and sexy drama, The Playboy Club, airing Monday nights...

September 19, 2011 - By Allison Kugel, Senior Editor

Warrior - Movie Review

Warrior - Movie Review

Sports movies can be a tricky genre to tackle. Filmmakers do not want to risk alienating a potential audience by delving too deeply into...

September 09, 2011 - By Anthony Archis

DJ Pauly D Opens Up About Jersey Shore Fame & Fortune: "You Find Out Who Your Real Friends Are..."

DJ Pauly D Opens Up About Jersey Shore Fame & Fortune: "You Find Out Who Your Real Friends Are..."

In a candid and fun interview with Jersey Shore breakout star, DJ Pauly D, I talked with him about his rapid rise to fame, that all began.

September 08, 2011 - By Allison Kugel, Senior Editor

Pamela Anderson's Enduring Sex Symbol Status & Unstoppable Legs Launch the Pamela Couture Stocking Collection

Pamela Anderson's Enduring Sex Symbol Status & Unstoppable Legs Launch the Pamela Couture Stocking Collection

I recently had the pleasure of discussing the Pamela Couture Stocking Collection by Secrets in Lace with legendary sex goddess, Pamela...

August 03, 2011 - By Allison Kugel, Senior Editor

Giuliana & Bill Rancic Discuss Their Baby Dreams & Why Their Fans Are Thanking Them

Giuliana & Bill Rancic Discuss Their Baby Dreams & Why Their Fans Are Thanking Them

Giuliana Rancic interviews and reports on celebrities for a living, which added an ironic twist to the necessity for me to put Giuliana...

July 25, 2011 - By Allison Kugel, Senior Editor

Zookeeper - Movie Review

Zookeeper - Movie Review

A lot is made of critical movie reviews that lack the understanding of a movie’s specific audience. For example, how can an adult give a..

July 08, 2011 - By Anthony Archis

Jerry Ferrara Talks About Playing Turtle on HBO's Entourage for Eight Epic Seasons

Jerry Ferrara Talks About Playing Turtle on HBO's Entourage for Eight Epic Seasons

The lovable celebrity hanger-on, Turtle, in HBO's hit dramedy Entourage embodies many a young man's dream. A friend you came up with back..

July 07, 2011 - By Allison Kugel, Senior Editor

Mob Wives Star Drita D'avanzo Opens Up About Karen Gravano, Ending Her Marriage & Her Infamous Temper

Mob Wives Star Drita D'avanzo Opens Up About Karen Gravano, Ending Her Marriage & Her Infamous Temper

Those sultry good looks, that raspy voice and the hair-trigger temper: Drita D’avanzo is the embodiment of a dangerous femme fatale.

June 30, 2011 - By Allison Kugel, Senior Editor

Bad Teacher - Movie Review

Bad Teacher - Movie Review

More so than any other genre of movie, comedies are what I’ve found to be the most divisive among movie audiences. Everyone has their own.

June 23, 2011 - By Anthony Archis

Kim Kardashian: Her Family's Pact to Live Their Personal Lives on TV & What Her Dad Would Think of Fiance Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian: Her Family's Pact to Live Their Personal Lives on TV & What Her Dad Would Think of Fiance Kris Humphries

There is no doubt that Kim Kardashian is living an extraordinary life. Extra-ordinary; in the literal term it means “beyond what is...

June 02, 2011 - By Allison Kugel, Senior Editor

Ice-T & Coco Austin on Married Life, the Business of Being Ice, & Coco's Bodacious Body

Ice-T & Coco Austin on Married Life, the Business of Being Ice, & Coco's Bodacious Body

After years of dating and hooking up with numerous women, rapper turned actor Ice-T settled down with the most unlikely of candidates; an.

May 31, 2011 - By Allison Kugel, Senior Editor

Hesher - Movie Review

Hesher - Movie Review

One of the more popular concepts in film is a character appearing in someone’s life and causing them to change for the better. Hesher...

May 12, 2011 - By Anthony Archis

Maria Menounos Shares Her Thoughts on Success, Marriage, Social Etiquette & Life Lessons Learned

Maria Menounos Shares Her Thoughts on Success, Marriage, Social Etiquette & Life Lessons Learned

In Maria Menounos’ new book, The EveryGirl’s Guide to Life, she shares her personal journey from a child of hardworking Greek...

May 04, 2011 - By Allison Kugel, Senior Editor

Nancy Sinatra: The Promise She Made Her Father, Praising Mia Farrow & Embracing Social Media

Nancy Sinatra: The Promise She Made Her Father, Praising Mia Farrow & Embracing Social Media

“Younger than springtime are you; softer than starlight are you…,” the Chairman of the Board crooned to his eldest daughter Nancy Sinatra in...

April 28, 2011 - By Allison Kugel, Senior Editor

Arthur - Movie Review

Arthur - Movie Review

Remakes have become a staple in films in recent years, creating a divisive debate among movie fans. Some believe that a fresh perspective...

April 08, 2011 - By Anthony Archis

Lisa and Brittny Gastineau Share Their Tips for Achieving That Trademark Gastineau Glamour

Lisa and Brittny Gastineau Share Their Tips for Achieving That Trademark Gastineau Glamour

Collectively known as “The Gastineau Girls” since appearing on the E! Network back in 2005 and 2006, Lisa Gastineau and daughter...

March 21, 2011 - By Allison Kugel, Senior Editor

Articles 1 - 50 of 218