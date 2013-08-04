Articles
New Guidelines Lead to a Better User Experience with Press Releases
Nowadays the SEO world is abuzz about content marketing. Many of the best practice link-building techniques of yesteryear are no longer...
5 Steps to Jumpstart Your Social Media Strategy
We've all seen lists for things you need to be doing on social media - engage, listen, communicate, etc., right? Well I don't know about...
Kevin Jonas & Wife Danielle Talk "Married to Jonas," Keeping It Real & How He Got the Girl
Step aside Bill and Giuliana. The next celeb couple looking to do right in the reality-show stratosphere is none other than the eldest...
Meghan McCain Talks Life on the Road as a Socially Liberal Republican
Meghan McCain has been on a lengthy media tour promoting her latest book, America, You Sexy Bitch: A Love Letter to Freedom. The book’s.
Rock of Ages - Movie Review
When a critically acclaimed and commercially popular Broadway musical is adapted for the big screen, theater audiences who are in-the-know..
Kathy Hilton on Family, Fashion & Her New Collection of Special Occasion Dresses
Kathy Hilton has spent decades splitting her time among the New York and Beverly Hills social set and overseeing the happenings among her.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Discusses His PBS Docu-Series, "Finding Your Roots"
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. is an award-winning author, educator, historian, and Ivy League professor of African-American studies. As an...
Men In Black 3 - Movie Review
Men In Black 3 resumes the adventures of Agent J (Will Smith) and Agent K (Tommy Lee Jones). The original Men in Black serves to introduce Agent...
Danny Masterson Stars in Men At Work on TBS, Talks That '70s Show & Married Life with Bijou Phillips
After an eight year run on the uber-career launching pad titled, That '70s Show, Danny Masterson returns to series television this month..
Jesse Metcalfe Shares Inside Stories from the New Dallas on TNT
Jesse Metcalfe stars in the new TNT drama, Dallas, a 2012 reboot of the iconic 1980s primetime soap that captured television audiences by.
Kristin Chenoweth Talks Sacrificing for Success, Southern Christian Women & Going Home Again on Tour
That sparkling smile, angelic voice and disarming mid-western speech lilt; think you know Kristin Chenoweth? Think again. In my interview.
Mike Tyson Shares His Undisputed Truth & Unrelenting Humor with PR.com
Mike Tyson earned his iconic status in the late eighties as boxing’s undisputed World Heavyweight Champion. He defended his title...
Shannen Doherty Talks Life Lessons: "I've Not Always Been the Most Diplomatic Human Being"
Shannen Doherty has a hearty laugh that emanates from a voice brimming with raspy confidence. Her hard-earned philosophical prowess is...
Megan Hilty: From Broadway's Bombshell to Channeling Marilyn Monroe on NBC's Smash
Megan Hilty plays the seductive, self-doubting Ivy Lynn on NBC’s new water cooler hit, Smash. Hilty is part of a new breed of...
Mirror Mirror - Movie Review
A recurring theme in 21st century cinema is that of remaking classic stories, or in the case of the film, Mirror Mirror, re-imagining. The..
Filmmaker Margret Ericsdottir & Kate Winslet Shine a Light on Non-Verbal Autism with Golden Hat Foundation
The Golden Hat Foundation is a non-profit organization founded by Icelandic filmmaker Margret Ericsdottir and Oscar winning actress Kate..
Cheryl Burke Dishes on Dancing With The Stars Partner William Levy & What Makes Her Feel Passionate
Known for her smile and indefinable energy on the dance floor, Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke has distinguished herself as one of.
21 Jump Street - Movie Review
21 Jump Street is the latest television series to be adapted into a major motion picture with A-list stars in the leading roles. When you see a...
CNN's Sanjay Gupta: An Intimate Interview with The World's Doctor
CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta. We hear his name announced on CNN and our bleary politically-fatigued minds and...
GCB's Miriam Shor: Just a Nice Jewish Girl Playing a Good Christian B...
Actress Miriam Shor has a bold personality punctuated by dry wit and fearless opinions. She and I had a blast dissecting the social...
Public Relations: Journey from Traditional Media Outreach to Internet & Social Media
So much has changed since I began working as a publicist over a decade ago. Publicity had a completely different landscape, terrain and...
Victoria's Secret Angel Doutzen Kroes Talks Getting Gorgeous & Giving Back with Dance4Life
Supermodel and Victoria’s Secret Angel, Doutzen Kroes, took a break from her schedule to chat with me about new motherhood, staying fit.
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island - Movie Review
Family-friendly adventures like Journey 2: The Mysterious Island typically don’t play well with everyone. Kids tend to love them while...
Camila Alves: Matthew McConaughey's Bride-to-Be Gives Us the Scoop on Her Muxo Handbag Line
Beautiful Brazilian model and couture handbag designer, Camila Alves, is perhaps most widely known for romping around in Malibu with her..
Cougar Town is Back on ABC & Busy Philipps Fills Us in
Playing the young, carefree foil of the cast of ABC’s Cougar Town is an effortless undertaking for comedic actress, Busy Philipps. Known.
Sherri Shepherd: What She's Learned from Her Co-Hosts at The View & Making Katherine Heigl Laugh on Set
Sherri Shepherd is a testament to overcoming life's personal obstacles to achieve professional success. Shepherd's strict religious...
Elle Macpherson: Unabashed Passion, Ageless Beauty & Creating the Next Fashion Star
Elle Macpherson, the toned and tanned athletic girl from Australia who rose to supermodel glory with five Sports Illustrated Swimsuit...
Peter Facinelli Talks Producing His First Indie Film, Loosies, Nurse Jackie, & Almost Passing on Twilight
Italian good looks punctuated by piercing blue eyes have given actor Peter Facinelli legions of female fans. Facinelli’s preference for.
Chelsea Lately's Heather McDonald Shares Banter on Chelsea Handler, Kim Kardashian & Pop Culture Absurdity
It’s an unselfconscious sense of humor that has made Heather McDonald one of the most talked about of Chelsea Handler’s band of...
Arthur Christmas - Movie Review
Christmas themed movies are subject to a certain cinematic stigma of being considered kitschy, and generally, only enjoyable around the...
Shaquille O'Neal Talks Kobe Bryant, Pat Riley & NBA Politics: "I Did It My Way"
Shaquille O’Neal boasts one of the most impressive playing records in the history of the NBA. Shaq’s Midas touch began in 1992 when...
An Inside Look at Book Publishing & Literary Marketing in a Digital World
F. Scott Fitzgerald once said, "You don't write because you want to say something, you write because you have something to say." These...
Anonymous - Movie Review
Anonymous is a film that tackles a universally recognized and accepted paradigm and calls it false, leading to some measure of extreme reaction.
Moneyball - Movie Review
As a general rule, sports movies have more to do with the action on the field than the front office. Moneyball, starring Brad Pitt, is the..
Jenna Dewan Tatum Defends NBC's The Playboy Club: "See Our Show First" Before You Judge It...
Jenna Dewan Tatum will star as sultry Bunny Janie in NBC’s new controversial and sexy drama, The Playboy Club, airing Monday nights...
Warrior - Movie Review
Sports movies can be a tricky genre to tackle. Filmmakers do not want to risk alienating a potential audience by delving too deeply into...
DJ Pauly D Opens Up About Jersey Shore Fame & Fortune: "You Find Out Who Your Real Friends Are..."
In a candid and fun interview with Jersey Shore breakout star, DJ Pauly D, I talked with him about his rapid rise to fame, that all began.
Pamela Anderson's Enduring Sex Symbol Status & Unstoppable Legs Launch the Pamela Couture Stocking Collection
I recently had the pleasure of discussing the Pamela Couture Stocking Collection by Secrets in Lace with legendary sex goddess, Pamela...
Giuliana & Bill Rancic Discuss Their Baby Dreams & Why Their Fans Are Thanking Them
Giuliana Rancic interviews and reports on celebrities for a living, which added an ironic twist to the necessity for me to put Giuliana...
Zookeeper - Movie Review
A lot is made of critical movie reviews that lack the understanding of a movie’s specific audience. For example, how can an adult give a..
Jerry Ferrara Talks About Playing Turtle on HBO's Entourage for Eight Epic Seasons
The lovable celebrity hanger-on, Turtle, in HBO's hit dramedy Entourage embodies many a young man's dream. A friend you came up with back..
Mob Wives Star Drita D'avanzo Opens Up About Karen Gravano, Ending Her Marriage & Her Infamous Temper
Those sultry good looks, that raspy voice and the hair-trigger temper: Drita D’avanzo is the embodiment of a dangerous femme fatale.
Bad Teacher - Movie Review
More so than any other genre of movie, comedies are what I’ve found to be the most divisive among movie audiences. Everyone has their own.
Kim Kardashian: Her Family's Pact to Live Their Personal Lives on TV & What Her Dad Would Think of Fiance Kris Humphries
There is no doubt that Kim Kardashian is living an extraordinary life. Extra-ordinary; in the literal term it means “beyond what is...
Ice-T & Coco Austin on Married Life, the Business of Being Ice, & Coco's Bodacious Body
After years of dating and hooking up with numerous women, rapper turned actor Ice-T settled down with the most unlikely of candidates; an.
Hesher - Movie Review
One of the more popular concepts in film is a character appearing in someone’s life and causing them to change for the better. Hesher...
Maria Menounos Shares Her Thoughts on Success, Marriage, Social Etiquette & Life Lessons Learned
In Maria Menounos’ new book, The EveryGirl’s Guide to Life, she shares her personal journey from a child of hardworking Greek...
Nancy Sinatra: The Promise She Made Her Father, Praising Mia Farrow & Embracing Social Media
“Younger than springtime are you; softer than starlight are you…,” the Chairman of the Board crooned to his eldest daughter Nancy Sinatra in...
Arthur - Movie Review
Remakes have become a staple in films in recent years, creating a divisive debate among movie fans. Some believe that a fresh perspective...
Lisa and Brittny Gastineau Share Their Tips for Achieving That Trademark Gastineau Glamour
Collectively known as “The Gastineau Girls” since appearing on the E! Network back in 2005 and 2006, Lisa Gastineau and daughter...