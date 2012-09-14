Privacy Policy

PR.com takes your privacy seriously. Please read the following to learn more about our privacy policy.



What this Privacy Policy Covers

This site, PR.com, is provided by PR Worldwide, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "PR.com") as a service to you, subject to the following Privacy Policy, which may be updated by us from time to time. Any updates will be posted on this Privacy Policy page, so please make sure to read it often. This policy covers how PR.com treats personal information that PR.com collects and receives, including but not limited to, information related to your past use of PR.com. Personal information is information about you that is personally identifiable including but not limited to, your name, address, email address, or phone number, and that is not otherwise publicly available.



This policy does not apply to the practices of companies that PR.com does not own, or to people that PR.com does not employ. In addition, there are many portions of PR.com in which other companies and entities, with company profiles on PR.com or otherwise, have the ability to collect personal and non-personal information from you - this Privacy Policy does not apply to these companies or entities or their practices of personal or non-personal information collection, storage or any other type of usage. By visiting or using PR.com, you agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy. If you do not agree, you are not permitted to use or access PR.com.



PR.com contains links to other Web sites over which we have no control. We are not responsible for the privacy policies or practices of other Web sites to which you choose to link from our Site. We encourage you to review the privacy policies of those other Web sites so you can understand how they collect, use and share your information.



Information Collection and Use PR.com collects personal information in situations such as, but not limited to, when you register with PR.com, when you use PR.com products or services, when you visit PR.com pages or the pages of certain PR.com partners, and when you enter promotions or sweepstakes. PR.com may combine information about you that we have with information we obtain from business partners or other companies or entities.

When you register we ask for information such as, but not limited to, your name, address, email address, birth date, gender, zip code, occupation, industry, and personal interests. Once you register with PR.com and sign in to our services, you are not anonymous to us.

PR.com collects information about your transactions with, but not limited to, us, with some of our business partners, and with companies and other entities listed on PR.com, including information about your use of products and services that we offer.

PR.com automatically receives and records information on our server logs from your browser, including your IP address, cookie information, and the pages you request.

PR.com uses information for, but not limited to, the following general purposes: to customize the advertising and content you see, fulfill your requests for products and services, improve our services, contact you, conduct research, and provide anonymous reporting for internal and external clients.

PR.com does not intentionally collect personal information about children under the age of 13. Children under the age of 13 may not use PR.com and parents or legal guardians may not agree to the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy or our Terms of Use on their behalf.

Information Sharing and Disclosure

Except as described in this privacy policy, we will not disclose your personal information outside of PR.com and its controlled subsidiaries and affiliates without your consent. Some parts of PR.com allow you to choose (by submitting your information in the relevant form) to share your personal information with some PR.com partners, or with companies via their company profiles so that they can contact you about their products, services, offers or for other reasons. For example, but not limited to this, you may apply to a job posting or submit a contact form that sends the information you enter to the relevant company or partner.



Some PR.com services may be co-branded and offered in conjunction with another company. If you register for or use such services, both PR.com and the other company may receive information collected in conjunction with the co-branded services.



We occasionally hire other companies to provide limited services on our behalf, such as, but not limited to, handling the processing and delivery of mailings, providing customer support, hosting websites, processing transactions, or performing statistical analysis of our services. Those companies will be permitted to obtain only the personal information they need to deliver the service. They are required to maintain the confidentiality of the information and are prohibited from using it for any other purpose.



Other circumstances in which PR.com may rent, sell or share personal information about you with other people or nonaffiliated companies is to provide products or services you've requested, when we have your permission, or under the following circumstances: We provide the information to trusted partners who work on behalf of or with PR.com under confidentiality agreements. These companies may use your personal information to help PR.com communicate with you about offers from PR.com and our marketing partners. However, these companies do not have any independent right to share this information.

We respond to subpoenas, court orders, or legal process, or to establish or exercise our legal rights or defend against legal claims;

We believe it is necessary to share information in order to investigate, prevent, or take action regarding illegal activities, suspected fraud, situations involving potential threats to the physical safety of any person, violations of PR.com's terms of use, or as otherwise required by law.

We transfer information about you if PR.com is acquired by or merged with another company.

PR.com displays targeted advertisements based on personal information. Advertisers (including ad serving companies) may assume that people who interact with, view, or click on targeted ads meet the targeting criteria. By interacting with or viewing an ad you are consenting to the possibility that the advertiser will make the assumption that you meet the targeting criteria used to display the ad. PR.com advertisers include, but are not limited to, financial service providers (such as banks, insurance agents, stock brokers and mortgage lenders) and non-financial companies (such as stores, airlines, and software companies).



We reserve the right to send you certain communications relating to PR.com, such as, but not limited to, service announcements, administrative messages, welcome letters and other PR.com letters.



Posting to Public Areas of PR.com

Please remember that if you post any of your personal information in public areas of PR.com such as, but not limited to, in online forums or chat rooms, in the PR.com searchable resume database, on a resume page, or in a Company Profile, such information may be collected and used by others over whom we have no control. We are not responsible for the use made by third parties of information you post or otherwise make available in public areas of PR.com.



Cookies

PR.com may set and access cookies on your computer. PR.com lets other companies that show advertisements on some of PR.com's pages set and access their cookies on your computer. Other companies' use of their cookies is subject to their own privacy policies, not this one. PR.com uses web beacons to, among other things, access cookies inside and outside our network of web sites and in connection with PR.com products and services.



