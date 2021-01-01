Get custom news
content for your website

Enhance your website or blog with PR.com's custom, real-time, full-text, news content feeds
Contact Us

Become a PR.com content partner

Keep your website or blog fresh by providing your audience with continuously updated and targeted news content from companies and organizations serving any industry, region or topic of interest to your readers.

Become a PR.com Content Partner

Custom, real-time, full-text news content hosted on your site

We will work with you to find the best delivery method for your website. PR.com will build a custom feed to match your needs and specifications. You can select content to suit your audience's needs from our extensive list of categories and geographic locations, enabling you to stay current with the latest industry news within your field.

Custom, real-time, full-text news content hosted on your site

Benefits of content partnership

  • Fresh content

    Expand your industry or region specific business sections to provide your readers with additional content. Includes full text, as well as images, videos, presentations and other multimedia.

  • Search engine optimized (SEO) content

    Utilize well-structured content for SEO to help your website rank higher in search engines.

  • Added stickiness

    Keep visitors on your site longer with valuable content.

  • Increase traffic and social media engagement

    Continually add new content to increase your website's presence in search engines and social media (using social networking sharing buttons). This helps to increase your brand awareness and traffic to your site.

Benefits of Content Partnership

Contact us for more information

516-520-0000