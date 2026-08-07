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As healthcare costs continue to rise, many employers are watching plan quality, access, and affordability decline simultaneously. But there are strategies actively working here in Houston to reverse that trend, and SOTA Benefits will share these blueprints with the top health insurance influencers across Houston on August 12, 2026. - August 07, 2026 - SOTA Benefits
ISMG to Accelerate Investments in AI-Driven Growth and Acquisitions Across Media, Events, Education and Studio Businesses - August 07, 2026 - Information Security Media Group
Denise Westerhoff has completed a new book, "Two Stories in the State of Confusion," presenting two parallel narratives designed for young readers navigating complex emotions and identity questions. The first story, Buddy Bunny Mine, follows a young bunny struggling with jealousy as he... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Russell Stuart Irwin has completed a new book, titled, "It is Time": Vol. 1 Outpouring, a work that examines the profound intersection of time, meaning, and divine purpose. The premise centers on a singular truth: time binds all humanity together across centuries, serving as the conductor... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Deanna Dotson has completed a new, book, "Who Is the I AM of Heaven?: Psalm 23: The Lord Is My Shepherd," which invites readers into a transformative meditation on Christ's role as shepherd and savior. Drawing from the timeless words of Psalm 23, Dotson crafts a stirring exploration of... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Mike Sanders has completed a new book, "Unshaken: A Call to Stand When the World Bows" that confronts one of Christianity's most pressing questions: In an age where truth is blurred and compromise is celebrated, will you stand firm or bow to the world's demands? Through piercing honesty... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Twin sisters Orange and Lemon navigate their daily lives as mirrors of one another, however, their personalities are as distinct as the fruits they're named after. When their individual choices lead to surprising repercussions, a chance encounter with a gracious neighbor lady transforms their lives. - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Dianne Lusk has completed a new book, titled, "Dani and Jute Get Ready," which welcomes readers into the world of Dani, a mysterious young girl, and Jute, her wise protector. Together, they navigate their charming town and the people who inhabit it, discovering that growth comes through... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Claudine Yvette has completed a new book, "Letters in the Schoolhouse: A Historical Fictional Mystery," a tale that begins when Charlotte finds herself drawn to an enchanting thicket of old-growth trees hidden within the wheat fields of Nehaw Valley. What captures her imagination is an... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Bette-Jo E. Johnson has completed her new book, "The Dead Letter Gang," an enchanting children's story. When young Anna sets out to create a special gift for her grandmother, she never expects to find herself traveling through the mail alongside a mysterious group known as the Dead Letter... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
R. Philip Holloway has completed a new book, "Wonderful Words of Wisdom": 365 Days of Inspiration, a compelling collection of daily meditations grounded in Scripture. Each day presents a thoughtfully crafted reflection on biblical verses, designed to inspire and encourage readers as they... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Darrick Bruns has completed a new book, "The Teacher's Teacher": Classroom Experiences to Students' Success, a candid exploration of what truly matters in education. Rather than focusing on curriculum standards or test scores alone, this work unveils the profound truth that successful... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Geoff Kinuthia has completed a new book, titled, "The Journey": Reflections, the Process, and the Power of the Journey, which unveils how divine encounters and personal processes bring revelation, direction, and strength to believers navigating their faith journey. This stirring work... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
David Block has completed a new book, "Becoming A Dad": Wisdom & Guidance for a Father, drawing from a life marked by extraordinary resilience and hard-won understanding. Born in a close-knit Louisiana community, Block survived a life-threatening surgical procedure at age five, lost... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
John Walker has completed a new book, "Aliens, UFOs, and the Bible," that presents a provocative thesis: the same entities documented in declassified military reports and contemporary eyewitness accounts appear throughout Scripture, from Genesis to Revelation. By meticulously weaving... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
John H. Schwan has completed a new book, titled, "Renewing Patriotism: How to Heal a Divided America and Restore Its Identity," which examines the erosion of shared values that has fractured American society. Throughout the nation's history, political and ideological conflict has... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Leonard Hewitt has completed a new book, "How I Found Joy on a Turbulent Road," an examination of the profound difference between fleeting happiness and enduring joy. Through candid reflection, Hewitt distinguishes how joy emerges not from circumstances or possessions, but from deep... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Andrés H. Mercedes has completed a new book, "El líder y sus batallas: Estrategias para enfrentarlas," which addresses a fundamental truth for anyone in a leadership position: those called to direct will inevitably encounter battles across multiple dimensions of their lives... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Rebecca Michele Journey has completed a new book, "The "J" Star," a beautifully crafted advent journey that guides children and families through sacred narratives from creation to redemption. Each story unfolds with accessible language and theological depth, allowing young... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Joel Brandon has completed a new book, "Inspirational Songs of Faith, Hope, and Humor," a thoughtfully curated collection of original songs that celebrate the human spirit in all its complexity. Through these compositions, Brandon explores a spectrum of meaningful topics—from... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Don Cincone has completed his remarkable new book, "Time Was Not My Burden: The Artist Memoir," a profound chronicle of one man's journey through decades of artistic expression and spiritual discovery. Born in Alto, Louisiana, Cincone has lived an extraordinary life that spans continents,... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Angela M. Mohn, RN has completed a new book, titled, "Dear Migraine," which chronicles her remarkable thirty-seven-year battle with debilitating migraines and the profound healing journey that followed. Through candid storytelling and practical wisdom, she reveals how a fundamental shift... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Marc Schefsky has completed a new book, "The Hush," a gripping narrative set on a remote Pennsylvania ridge where one family constructs an alternative to the chaos engulfing the world below. As infrastructure crumbles and the valley descends into scarcity, the ridge becomes a sanctuary of... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Wendy Perry has completed a new book, "Mighty Warren and the Goliath Frogs," a delightful adventure that unfolds when Warren awakens from vivid dreams of dinosaurs, frogs, and family to discover something shocking outside his window. His beloved pond—the sanctuary where countless... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Nate Wood has completed a new book, "Ian and the Snowman: Another Ian Adventure," a enchanting story that captures the wonder of childhood discovery. When Ian builds a snowman in his yard, he soon realizes his frosty creation is far more than a pile of snow: it becomes a portal to... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Michelle Webb has completed a new book, "Kingdom Nuggets," a distinctive devotional that transcends traditional spiritual reading. Rather than lengthy passages, Webb delivers concentrated wisdom—powerful spiritual truths distilled into accessible, thought-provoking segments that... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Joshua David Bushong has completed a new book, "Thoughts on Scripture": A 40-Day Devotional, presenting an accessible spiritual resource crafted for those navigating busy schedules without sacrificing their commitment to faith. Whether life constantly pulls you in multiple directions or... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Susan Gedeon has completed a new book, "Every Day Life with the Holy Spirit: Testimonies and Stories of Listening to the Holy Spirit Speak, Hearing Him, and Obeying Him," which showcases the tangible reality of divine intervention in daily life. Through candid personal narratives and... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Douglas J. Patnode has completed a new book, titled, "IN PURSUIT," chronicling the remarkable true story of Heinz's twenty-five-year journey as he navigates the complex terrain of hopes, dreams, and personal aspirations. The narrative unfolds across two intersecting dimensions: the search... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Dr. Jacqueline D. Jenkins has completed her sophomore book project, a new book, titled, "Deliberately DIFFERENT with PURPOSE," which challenges the pervasive cultural narrative that demands conformity at any cost. In a world obsessed with fitting in, Jenkins presents a transformative... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Ruthy Robinson has completed a new book, titled, "The Last Days Are Being Fulfilled": Are You Ready?—a stirring examination of biblical prophecy and the unmistakable markers of the end times. Through careful analysis of Scripture, particularly 2 Timothy 3:1-9, Robinson illuminates... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Elaine Walker has completed a new book, titled, "The Red Glove," which takes readers on a deceptive journey through an ordinary afternoon walk in the woods with her husband. What begins as a simple stroll gradually transforms into something far more fantastical as the narrator weaves... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Petra Martínez Sendiz de Garlet has completed a new book, titled, "Mi Vida Maravillosa," a biographical account written for her children and grandchildren. Through these pages, she opens the doors to her life's journey, inviting her family to experience firsthand the pivotal... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
“The Uninvited Visitor(s)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michelle Chapeau Stone is a delightful children’s tale that follows Ms. Betty Jo as she discovers a series of mysterious “uninvited visitors” and responds with compassion and creativity. - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Terence Jones I has completed a new book, titled, "Whispers in the Wind: Poetic Devotions for Love, Faith, and Fire," a collection that transcends traditional poetry by weaving devotional wisdom throughout each carefully crafted verse. These aren't merely words on a page: they are... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Douglas Abbott has completed a new book, titled, "The Awakening," a gripping thriller that plunges readers into a world of corporate conspiracy and political machinations. When billionaire industrialist Andrew Garth vanishes in the wake of a life-changing encounter with God aboard a... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Jeremy Crow has completed a new book, "Ten Things I Learned about God from My One-Year-Old Son," which emerged from an unexpected divine calling during a worship service. While listening to his pastor speak about God's boundless love for His children, Crow felt a distinct conviction that... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Glenn C. Hirt has completed a new book, titled, "The Adventures of LEROY The Racing Mule," which brings to life a fictional narrative inspired by the actual Great American Horse Race of 1976. The story follows Leroy, a kindhearted mule with distinctive floppy ears who grows up on a ranch... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Geri Geasland has completed a new book, "Reborn from the Ashes," a beautiful collection of poetry that chronicles her path toward wholeness and spiritual renewal. The work presents an honest accounting of the fears and questions she must confront and wrestle with along her journey. Each... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Vernon M. Lewis, PhD has completed a new book, "My Story": Up to and Through the Seventies Revival, which documents his remarkable journey from spiritual emptiness to profound encounter with the Holy Spirit. Growing up on an Iowa farm and later pursuing psychology as a profession, Dr. - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Prodigy Powhatan has completed a new book, titled, "Crossroads," a distinctive collection of poetry that delves into the profound corners of the human experience. Through carefully crafted verses, she explores themes of spirituality, love, family bonds, and divine purpose, creating a work... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
The Farmers’ Almanac’s 2026–2027 winter forecast predicts a season of sharp regional contrasts. The southern U.S. may experience frequent storms and above-normal precipitation, while northern regions could see sudden bursts of snow, strong winds, and bitter cold. The Northeast is expected to face especially unpredictable conditions, including rain, sleet, freezing rain, and heavy wet snow. - August 07, 2026 - Farmers' Almanac LLC
U-SellBest has re-launched as a borderless multi-trade hub operating across 150 countries to democratise high-value transactions. The upgraded platform completely discards traditional percentage-based commissions, replacing them with a straightforward annual flat fee of £50. This flexible system lets users simultaneously sell, swap, lease, rent, or co-own property, yachts, and businesses on a single page, backed by professional marketing tools from real estate media firm Elements Property. - August 07, 2026 - U-SellBest Limited
In a powerful demonstration of environmental commitment, Novotel Cairo Airport successfully hosted its "From the Nile to the Ocean" initiative. The campaign beautifully connected local sustainability efforts in Egypt with the global mission of marine preservation, proving that impactful... - August 07, 2026 - Novotel Cairo Airport
HCA HealthONE announced today that Casey Guber has been named president and CEO of HCA HealthONE Presbyterian St. Luke’s and HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children’s, effective July 20, 2026. Guber brings more than two decades of healthcare leadership experience and a deep connection to... - August 07, 2026 - HCA Healthcare Continental Division
SBCFX is proud to announce the official launch of its fully upgraded website. This comprehensive redesign places user experience at the forefront to empower traders with greater efficiency and market insight. - August 07, 2026 - SBCFX
Westchester Network for Professionals is recruiting City Ambassadors in New York, Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles to help grow its BizNetwork Destination Tours and strengthen local professional communities. - August 07, 2026 - Westchester Networking for Professionals
New mastermind-style program provides entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals with accountability, strategic insights, and a powerful network to help achieve their goals. - August 07, 2026 - Westchester Networking for Professionals
In this exclusive interview, Dr. Sunil Ramlall, Program Director at the University of New Hampshire College of Professional Studies, sits down with Johnny C. Taylor Jr., President and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), to discuss the future of human resources, leadership, and the evolving workplace. Their conversation explores how HR has become a strategic driver of organizational success, the growing impact of artificial intelligence on talent and workforce management. - August 07, 2026 - Sunil Ramlall
BDA... - August 06, 2026 - BDA Partners Ltd