MITA Commends Senate Lawmakers for Voting to Repeal Device Tax as Part of End-of-Year Spending Package The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today commended Senate lawmakers for approving a provision to permanently repeal the medical device tax in the year-end spending agreement recently passed by the House of Representatives. Immediately after the vote, Dennis Durmis, SVP – Radiology... - December 19, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

The Missionary of Wall Street Leads Dozens of Volunteers in Successful Advent Mission During New York’s "Santa Con" Dozens of street missionaries, led by Steve Auth, author of “The Missionary of Wall Street” and Chief Investment Officer, Equities, at Federated Investors “FII,” completed another successful street mission this weekend in New York City. The mission began during New York’s... - December 19, 2019 - Steve Auth

Bull Valley Retrievers Receives 2019 Best of Woodstock Award - Dog Trainer Bull Valley Retrievers has been selected for the 2019 Best of Woodstock Award in the Dog Trainer category by the Woodstock Award Program. - December 19, 2019 - Bull Valley Retrievers

Origin Wireless™ to Accelerate Innovation in the Healthcare Industry Origin Health™ utilizes indoor WiFi to enable next generation digital healthcare. - December 19, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Localizes.com Announces the Launch of a New All-Inclusive Program Helping Local Businesses Achieve the Best Results in Their Online Marketing Localizes.com, a Southern California based Web Design and SEO company, has recently launched a new program that will allow businesses to put their online marketing on auto-pilot. Most businesses understand that to be successful in today's market you need to have a strong online presence. What many don't... - December 19, 2019 - Localizes

Power Wellness Management Has Successful Grand Opening Celebration at Piedmont Wellness Center The Piedmont Wellness Center at Pinewood Forest held its grand opening celebration on Saturday, December 14 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Approximately 400 guests took a tour of the state-of-the-art facility that features the Human Performance Center - a 5,000 sq. ft. training ground for athletes. During... - December 19, 2019 - Power Wellness Management

Greater Memphis Chapter of International Association of Women Pumps & Pearls Holiday Luncheon The Pumps & Pearls Holiday Luncheon benefiting Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis. Guest speaker, Denise Wiggins, will be in Memphis, TN, Thursday, December 19 for live interviews and press December 20. Saturday, December 21 she will speak at a fundraising luncheon presented by the International Association of Women. Your presence and support would be greatly appreciated. - December 19, 2019 - IAW Greater Memphis Chapter

FACTON Releases Its New Software Solution EPC Business Case Simulator Users simulate manufacturing costs and capture the effects on key performance indicators in real time - December 19, 2019 - FACTON

Koda Creative is Coming. Recently, Worcester-Based Marketing Agency Has Staked Its Claim in Town and is Committed to Ripping Bad Ideas to Shreds. Prioritizing people above profits and quality above quantity, Koda Creative Group has positioned itself as one of Worcester’s fastest-growing women-owned agencies. Located on the top floor of the Ivy Corset Building at 40 Jackson Street, the full-service boutique offers brand strategy, social media... - December 19, 2019 - Koda Creative Group

Melissa Levin Insurance Reveals What Medicare-for-All Won't Cover Medicare for All has become a huge talking point for the 2020 presidential candidates. But don't let the name fool you; not everything is covered. Long Term Care is a type of insurance that is essential given the rise in healthcare costs. Set up a free consultation with Melissa to discover your options regarding long term care. - December 19, 2019 - Melissa Levin Insurance

Canidium Named Among the 50 Best Small/Mid-Size Companies for Diversity Canidium was recognized by Comparably as one of the 50 Best Small/Mid-Size Companies for Diversity shortly after being named among one of Comparably’s Top small companies for compensation in 2019. Read more about how these go hand-in-hand. - December 19, 2019 - Canidium

Shackelford Law Firm Hires Three Attorneys for Affordable Housing Team Dallas-based law firm Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP, has added three attorneys to its affordable housing team. Donald Cunningham, Jr. will head up their new Baton Rouge, Louisiana office. Kara Hargrove and Esther Lee will work in Dallas. Mr. Cunningham has vast legal expertise in public... - December 19, 2019 - Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP

One for One Brand, For the Grainer Good®, Announces Partnership with United Food Bank to Help End Hunger in Arizona For the Grainer Good® the one for one give-back arm of Scottsdale-based Northerly Farms, recently announced their partnership with United Food Bank. Through an innovative climb-and-give program, Northerly’s CEO, Clayton B. R. Wolfe, is set to donate over 142,000 servings of food to hunger relief... - December 19, 2019 - For the Grainer Good

Media 7 Announces Its Launch to Happen Soon A leading digital media network that specializes in brand influence and audience engagement. - December 19, 2019 - DECK 7

Doeren Mayhew Named Among Forbes’ Most Recommended Tax Firms Doeren Mayhew, a nationally recognized CPA and advisory firm, has been named as one of Forbes’ most recommended tax firms in the United States. Compiled by Forbes in partnership with market research company Statista, the list was created from nearly 2,000 survey responses from CPAs, enrolled agents,... - December 19, 2019 - Doeren Mayhew

Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences Announces Expansion Plans Throughout the Gulf Region Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences and Eastern Clinical Laboratories launch plans to extend their operations throughout The Middle East. - December 19, 2019 - Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences

Central Florida-Based Statewide General Contractor Completes Orlando's Newest Upscale Multi-Family Apartment Project Roger B. Kennedy Construction completes $40 million ECCO on Orange apartments in the SoDo District of downtown Orlando. - December 19, 2019 - Roger B. Kennedy Construction

Quadia Invests in LOOP Swiss Impact Investing Company Quadia Invest in LOOP - December 19, 2019 - Quadia

BYD Produces 400th Bus in Lancaster BYD (Build Your Dreams) announced it produced its 400th bus at its Lancaster, Calif. manufacturing plant. The 400th bus is a 60-foot articulated K11M model transit bus built for Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA), part of a 20-bus order. The buses will be used to provide transportation for guests traveling... - December 19, 2019 - BYD

Axiomtek Introduces Expandable, Feature-Rich Four-PoE DIN-Rail Edge Computer for IP Video Surveillance – the ICO320-83C The rugged, compact ICO320-83C's high expandability and rich I/O interfaces deliver true customer value for status monitoring, facility management and remote control of public utilities. - December 19, 2019 - Axiomtek

A Small and Easy-Design EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC Solution ASIX Electronics today launches a small package and easy-design EtherCAT slave controller SoC solution – AX58200 2/3-Port EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC with 2 Embedded Ethernet PHYs. - December 19, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

GlacialLight Announces New Natural Sunlight of GL-CFD06Dx-35-NL Series Support 3-in-1 Dimming and AC-TRIAC Dimming GlacialLight, the LED lighting division of GlacialTech Inc., announces the natural sunlight GL-CFD06Dx-35-NL series. With a CRI of 98, as well as the CQS (Color Quality Scale) is up to 97. The color fidelity index (TM-30-15 Rf) and color gamut score (TM-30-15 Rg) are close to natural light. The GL-CFD06Dx-35-NL... - December 19, 2019 - GlacialTech Inc.

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Honored with Asia Quality Brands Award 2019 MerPerle Hon Tam Resort today announced that it received a prestigious accolade known as Aisa Quality Brands Award 2019 organized by the Asia Industry Information Promote Association (AIPA) in cooperation with some other specialized units on December 14th, 2019. - December 19, 2019 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

New Speaker from UK MoD Announced for Defence Aviation Safety 2020 SMi reports: Timothy Rowntree, Director Engineering and Safety, DE&S UK MoD will be presenting at the Defence Aviation Safety conference next April. - December 19, 2019 - SMi Group

Devart Excel Add-ins 2.2 Now Support BigCommerce API v3 Devart announced the release of Excel Add-ins with support for BigCommerce API v3 and improvements for Zendesk. - December 19, 2019 - Devart

All-New NVH Simulator 2019.0 Released Improved efficiency and ease-of-use in building and using NVH virtual prototypes. - December 19, 2019 - Bruel & Kjær UK

Earthing and Joining of Enclosure/Cabinet Panels - a Quick and Easy Solution from DIRAK/FDB Panel Fittings The task of joining metal panels while creating an earth point is made easier with the new grounding cage nut from FDB Panel Fittings which is designed especially for use in electronic equipment, 19” racks, server cabinets and similar. It enables quick, simple joining of panels and creates a stable... - December 19, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

Glenelg Country School to Host Screening of the Documentary "Angst" Event Promotes Glenelg Country School’s Philosophy of Educating the Whole Child and to Developing Curricula That Provides Well-rounded Experiences to Their Students. Open and Free to the Public. - December 19, 2019 - Glenelg Country School

Stratoscale Closes Down, Sardina Systems Offers Free Migration Path to FishOS OpenStack & Kubernetes Sardina Systems has announced free migration path to FishOS OpenStack and Kubernetes to all Stratoscale enterprise customers that want to continue to benefit from the multi-cloud hybrid platform. The Israeli startup Stratoscale has released an official note that the company has closed down. The Stratoscale... - December 19, 2019 - Sardina Systems

Lemonade Wins Gold Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Award Game-based training company wins gold for best advance in gaming or simulation technology. - December 19, 2019 - Lemonade

Digital Capital Advisors Announces the Hire of Brian Molesky Digital Capital Advisors (“DCA”) is pleased to announce the addition of Brian Molesky as an Associate. Brian will be based in the firm’s New York City headquarters and further expand its cross-border TMT transaction capabilities. - December 19, 2019 - DCA

Midas Hospitality to Manage Two Tulsa Hotels St. Louis hotel developer adds Hilton properties to its management portfolio. - December 19, 2019 - Midas Hospitality

Keep Irving Beautiful, Calvary Church Partner for Beautification Project Volunteers Plant Trees at Sam Houston Trail Those who were walking dogs, riding bicycles or hiking at Sam Houston Trail on Dec. 14 likely noticed peculiar activity at the meadow: an enthusiastic group of volunteers, who were planting trees under the guidance of the City of Irving Parks and Recreation Department. Members of the Calvary Church “Loving... - December 19, 2019 - Keep Irving Beautiful

Coventry Floor Sander Announces New Website Launch Ormrod Floor Sanding is extremely proud to announce the launch of their highly anticipated website. - December 19, 2019 - Ormrod Floor Sanding

Pacific Northwest Ballet Stage Managers Join the American Guild of Musical Artists Last week the stage managers of Pacific Northwest Ballet (PNB) in Seattle, Washington voted unanimously to join the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA). The election was conducted by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). AGMA already represents the dancers at PNB and the production staff will... - December 19, 2019 - American Guild of Musical Artists

Light Of The Moon Publishing Releases New G.W. Mullins Book "Native American Legends An Anthology Of Creation Myths And Origin Tales" Best-Selling author G.W. Mullins (Star People Sky Gods And Other Tales Of The Native American Indians, The Native American Cook Book, The Native American StoryBook Vols 1-5), returns with “Native American Legends An Anthology Of Creation Myths And Origin Tales.” Along with Award Winning Artist C.L. Hause, Mullins explores the vast and often forgotten history of the Native American Indian tribes through their folklore and mythology. - December 19, 2019 - Light Of The Moon Publishing

Invisco Announces LogTag Battery Replacement Services Log Tag Recorders company in Auckland, New Zealand sells several very good and very popular data recorders that are battery powered with no easy way to replace the batteries. Invisco has changed that. - December 19, 2019 - Invisco

BCI Announces CARF International Accreditation for Newest Program Nonprofit achieves three-year accreditation for nearly year-old vocational training facility. - December 19, 2019 - Boone Center, Inc.

Invisco Announces New Garage Door Window Kit For homeowners who have a garage with a door with no windows, there is now a new answer to the question about what it would take to add windows. Here is the latest answer to that. - December 19, 2019 - Invisco

2019 QuoteWerks World-Wide Partner and MVP Awards Aspire Technologies, Inc. and QuoteWerks name the Top 10 World-Wide Partners and QuoteWerks MVP every year in December. This year, the top five spots remained the same as 2018, but saw changes adding Tandem Training and Mastermine Software to the list. The "2019 QuoteWerks Top 10 Solution Partner"... - December 19, 2019 - Aspire Technologies, Inc.

Desert Foothills Theater Announces New Managing Director Theater also announced productions for January and February. - December 19, 2019 - Desert Foothills Theater

Educational Class for Tampa Bay Real Estate Advisors in Downtown St. Petersburg Engel & Völkers shops in the Tampa Bay area hold monthly classes/workshops for real estate advisors across the Greater Tampa Bay area. - December 19, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

Novacoast & EST Group to Partner in Texas-Area Cybersecurity Services Novacoast to combine its international resources with EST Group’s specialized Identity & Access skillsets to expand services for both group’s customer bases. - December 19, 2019 - Novacoast, Inc.

FanFood to Donate 10,614 Meals to Feeding America ® Chicago Tech Startup Contributes to "1 Billion Meals Challenge" to Benefit Feeding America®. - December 19, 2019 - FanFood, Inc.

Kelley Kronenberg Named to 2020 Best Law Firms; U.S. News - Best Lawyers Recognizes Firm for Outstanding Results Kelley Kronenberg has been named to the 2020 “Best Law Firms” list by U.S. News - Best Lawyers®. The firm received Metropolitan Tier 2 rankings in Fort Lauderdale in the areas of Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, as well as Commercial Litigation. - December 19, 2019 - Kelley Kronenberg

LaTribuna Christian Publishing Investigates the True Meaning of Christmas On the ten year anniversary of the play Scrooge a Christmas Carol, LaTribuna sat down with Pastor Wayne Basye to discuss his thoughts about presenting this special Christmas Play. - December 19, 2019 - LaTribuna Christian Publishing

Edward J. Currie, Jr., Shareholder, Currie Johnson & Myers, P.A. to Speak at the Knowledge Group’s Navigating the Implications of Insurance Coverage Denial The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Edward J. Currie, Jr., Shareholder, Currie Johnson & Myers, P.A. will speak at its webcast entitled, “Navigating the Implications of Insurance Coverage Denial: Risk Mitigation Strategies You Must Know LIVE Webcast.” - December 19, 2019 - The Knowledge Group

ALS TDI Collaboration with Google’s Project Euphonia Highlighted in Documentary Series Featuring Former NFL Player Tim Shaw “The Age of A.I.” Hosted by Robert Downey Jr. The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world’s foremost drug discovery lab focused solely on finding treatments and cures for ALS, today proudly announced that it is featured in episode two of “The Age of A.I.,” a new YouTube Originals documentary series that takes an... - December 18, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute