|
Press Releases From All Companies Within a Specific Industry Category
For the RSS feed for all companies within a specific industry category, go to the PR.com home
page, click your industry of interest (you may click sub-industries and deeper sub-industries to find your specific
industry of interest), go to the Press Release page within the industry category of interest to you - use the XML link
on that page.
The PR.com RSS feeds can be extremely specific or very general, depending on your preference. To illustrate,
the RSS feed for an industry category includes press releases of all that industry's sub-industries. So if you want a
wider range of press releases, select RSS feeds that are from higher level industries, such as “Manufacturing.”
If you want more specific press releases, select RSS feeds that are from deeper sub-industries, such as
“Paper Manufacturing.”