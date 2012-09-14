PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
What is RSS?
RSS (Really Simple Syndication) is an XML-based format for content distribution. PR.com provides several RSS feeds with headlines, descriptions and links back to PR.com for the full story. Learn More.
XML Add to My Yahoo!
You will see links that look like the following where an RSS feed is available:


Where can I find RSS feeds on PR.com?
On each page providing an RSS feed, you will see a description next to the link for the RSS feed that explains the type of information that feed provides. You will find RSS feeds for the below listed types of information on PR.com. There is no limit to the number of our RSS feeds that you may use - feel free to use as many as you like.

Press Releases

  
Press Releases From All Companies
For the RSS feed for all companies, you may use the XML link from our main Press Releases Page.
Press Releases From All Companies Within a Specific Industry Category
For the RSS feed for all companies within a specific industry category, go to the PR.com home page, click your industry of interest (you may click sub-industries and deeper sub-industries to find your specific industry of interest), go to the Press Release page within the industry category of interest to you - use the XML link on that page.

The PR.com RSS feeds can be extremely specific or very general, depending on your preference. To illustrate, the RSS feed for an industry category includes press releases of all that industry's sub-industries. So if you want a wider range of press releases, select RSS feeds that are from higher level industries, such as “Manufacturing.” If you want more specific press releases, select RSS feeds that are from deeper sub-industries, such as “Paper Manufacturing.”
Press Releases From a Specific Company
For the RSS feed for a specific company, use the XML link that is displayed either a) on the actual press release page, or b) on the page within the company's profile that displays a list of that company's press releases.
Press Releases by Industry Distribution Channel
For the RSS feed for press releases categorized by Industry Distribution Channel, you may use the XML link on the specific “Industry Distribution Channel” page, or you may go to the “News by Industry Distribution Channel” RSS Feed List Page.
Press Releases by Region
For the RSS feed for press releases categorized by US Region (MSA), you may use the XML link on the specific “View by Region” page, or you may go to the “News by Region” RSS Feed List Page.

For the RSS feed for press releases categorized by Country, you may use the XML link on the specific “View by Country” page, or you may go to the “News by Country” RSS Feed List Page.

Articles

  
Articles from PR.com
For the RSS feed for articles published on PR.com, you may use the XML link from our main Articles Page.

How Do I Access RSS?
We encourage you to use our feeds, so long as you do not post our full-text stories, and so long as you provide proper attribution to PR.com, as provided in the RSS feeds, and so long as a functional link is made available that, when accessed, takes the viewer directly to the display of the full article on PR.com. The use of our RSS feeds is subject to the terms of use of PR.com.

Your Website
We encourage you to incorporate our RSS feeds in your website or blog, to display headlines, descriptions and links back to PR.com for the full story or press release.

RSS/News Aggregators:
RSS/News Aggregators (also called Readers) will download and display RSS feeds for you. A number of free and commercial News Aggregators are available for download. Many aggregators are separate, “stand-alone” programs; other services will let you add RSS feeds to a Web page. Yahoo! users can add RSS feeds to your My Yahoo! page; to make this easier, you can click on the “Add to My Yahoo!” button that you'll see on each PR.com page from which you may want a feed.

