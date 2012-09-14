PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Real Estate Acquisition & Development Real Estate Acquisition & Development, from Integrale Investments
Service
Integrale Investments is a private equity real estate fund. Although the firm constantly seeks opportunity in both the national and international real estate markets, the firm’s principle investments...
Buy or sell residential real estate Buy or sell residential real estate, from FloridaBeachFronts.com
$0.00 - Service
Our services focus on Buying Preconstruction properties for investors, buying and selling existing residential real estate.
Buyer Services Buyer Services, from Optimar International Realty
Service
Buyer Services: As a Buyer your Optimar agent is: Technologically literate - We use the latest technology to stay on top of the market and manage your purchase in the way that is most convenient for...
Developer Solutions Developer Solutions, from Optimar International Realty
Service
Optimar International Realty provides comprehensive sales and marketing programs for builders and developers. From first-time homebuyer developments to second-home resort communities, our work has been...
Preconstruction Fort lauderdale real estate Preconstruction Fort lauderdale real estate, from Fort-Lauderdale-Real-Estate.us
Service
We offer broker service to help buyers and sellers of preconstruction real estate
PropertyShark University Classes PropertyShark University Classes, from PropertyShark.com
$99.00 - Service
PropertyShark University (http://www.PropertySharkUniversity.com) was established in 2007 to provide real estate professionals and enthusiasts with a place to learn and develop the skills necessary to...
Residential Fort Lauderdale real estate - condo or home Residential Fort Lauderdale real estate - condo or home, from Fort-Lauderdale-Real-Estate.us
Service
We offer real estate broker services to help buy or sell real estate.  We offer cash back rebate to buyers and discounted commission to sellers.
Seller Services Seller Services, from Optimar International Realty
Service
As a seller, an Optimar International Realty agent is your: Analyst - We give you a strong start by determining the best pricing strategy. You'll receive a comprehensive market evaluation of your property...
The Woodlands of Charlottesville The Woodlands of Charlottesville, from The Dovetail Companies
$0.00 - Product
The Woodlands of Charlottesville is a BRAND NEW, luxury community offering 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes and flats. Designed as Charlottesville's premier condominium living, The Woodlands provides an 8,000...
The Woodlands of College Station The Woodlands of College Station, from The Dovetail Companies
$0.00 - Product
The Woodlands of College Station* is a BRAND NEW, luxury student community with a masterful mix of 2,3 and 4 bedroom cottages, flats, townhomes and garden styles for both sale and rent. Purchasing opportunities...
