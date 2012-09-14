Buyer Services, from Optimar International Realty Service Buyer Services:
As a Buyer your Optimar agent is:
Technologically literate - We use the latest technology to stay on top of the market and manage your purchase in the way that is most convenient for...
Developer Solutions, from Optimar International Realty Service Optimar International Realty provides comprehensive sales and marketing programs for builders and developers. From first-time homebuyer developments to second-home resort communities, our work has been...
Seller Services, from Optimar International Realty Service As a seller, an Optimar International Realty agent is your:
Analyst - We give you a strong start by determining the best pricing strategy. You'll receive a comprehensive market evaluation of your property...