Edge glued panels, short stock, furniture parts , from Lafor ltd

Hardwood edge glued panels for furniture industry: table tops, countertops, buthcer blocks, shelves, cabinet doors, headboards. Species available: beech wood, oak, cherry, maple, walnut, locust wood, basswood,...

End grain butcher blocks , from Lafor ltd

Edge grain butcher blocks, 3", 4" thick, dimensions upon request. Species available: beech wood, maple.

Hardwood floorings , from Lafor ltd

Solid wood flooring planks, 3/4' thick, 6" wide, RL, T&G, unfinished. Species available: beech wood, maple, cherry, walnut, hornbeam, black locust, ash tree.

Hardwood lumber , from Lafor ltd

Hardwood lumber, kiln dried, rough or S2S, 4/4, 8/4, 10/4 (25mm, 50mm, 60mm), FAS and SEL&BTR. Species available: beech wood, maple, oak, ash tree, basswood.